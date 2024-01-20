Catawba County man rescued after spending four hours inside well

VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 68-year-old man was rescued from a well in Catawba County Friday afternoon.

Catawba County emergency officials said the incident occurred on Lefevers Road near Vale, where the man fell 25 feet. He was inside the well for approximately four hours before family members realized where he was.

Human remains found during search outside Lowell home: Police

After Catawba County Emergency Management personnel arrived, it took approximately 30 minutes to remove him. The man was transported to the hospital after he was rescued. The sheriff’s office also assisted in the situation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.