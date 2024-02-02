Catazaro-Perry lands new job as executive director of Community Building Partnership

Community Building Partnership of Stark County has hired former Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry as its executive director.

CANTON – Former Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry has landed a new leadership position within the local nonprofit sector.

Catazaro-Perry will become executive director of Community Building Partnership of Stark County (CBP), a nonprofit organization that dedicates itself to neighborhood revitalization, according to a Friday news release from the agency.

The appointment of Catazaro-Perry follows the retirement of Maureen E. Austin, who concluded her work as executive director at the end of 2023.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to continue to impact Massillon, Canton, Alliance and others in the Stark County community," Catazaro-Perry said after the announcement. "I can't wait to get started."

Catazaro-Perry is scheduled to begin her role on Monday. She will guide the group's long-term strategy and oversee program development, the release states.

"We are looking forward to Kathy joining our team," said Mark J. Samolczyk, president of the partnership's Board of Trustees and chief executive officer of the Stark Community Foundation, via the release.

"Her leadership abilities, expertise and strong local connections are poised to lead CBP and expand our programming and outreach throughout all of Stark County," he added.

Catazaro-Perry is a former 12-year mayor of Massillon. She lost her re-election bid in November to new city Mayor Jamie Slutz.

As a longtime registered nurse with a healthcare background, Catazaro-Perry has held previous employment with Aultman Hospital and the former Doctors Hospital.

She is also cofounder of The Golden Key for Exceptional Children, a growing non-public charter school in Canton that serves children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The CBP develops and implements community development policies, programs and tools that promote resident and community investment in neighborhoods across Stark County.

