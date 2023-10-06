Catazaro-Perry & Slutz spar at Thursday Massillon mayoral debate

MASSILLON – Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, a Democrat seeking her fourth term, depicts Massillon as a city on the rise during her 12 years in office.

She said she inherited an administration with a few hundred dollars on its books and restored fiscal sustainability, leading the city through the pandemic.

And Massillon is now thriving, she said, as it's paving roads, using most of the the city's $16 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to upgrade its water and sewage systems, attracting jobs and hiring more police officers.

Her Republican opponent in this year's mayoral race, Jamie Slutz, an at-large councilman and former 22-year Massillon police officer, sees a city with challenges such as no detective bureau to investigate crimes, insufficient enforcement of building and property codes, excessive speeding, a need to hire an animal control officer and failure to respond to a prospective employer who was exploring relocating to Massillon.

He pledged to address those issues.

Which vision of Massillon most voters feel is more accurate could determine the outcome of the mayoral election on Nov. 7. Both Catazaro-Perry and Slutz took part in a debate Thursday evening at the Lion Lincoln Theater in downtown.

Criticisms of Massillon's administration

"We need to take back our neighborhoods," Slutz said, adding that the city needed to focus on addressing street improvements, vacant buildings and proactively having inspectors go out to look for code violations rather than focus on "vanity projects" as "downtown buildings fall down."

He criticized the city not having an animal control officer to respond to reports of skunks, dogs attacking people and bats in people's houses. And he noted that the city had not sued any property owners for code violations in court "to ensure we don't have buildings falling down in the future."

He said, "the mayor raised your taxes to pave our streets. Yet we still have a lot of problems. Roads that have been paved are already starting to crack. Several streets have experienced sinkholes and coordination with utilities is poor."

Catazaro-Perry countered that voters had approved an increase in the road levy. And her administration had spent $627,000 in federal Community Development Block grants on constructing sidewalks in the city.

She said Slutz had opposed legislation that would allow her administration to hire more code enforcement officers in addition to the 2 1/2 full-time equivalent code enforcement officers the city employs. The mayor said the city has assigned duties of an animal control officer to the city police department and code enforcement staff because an animal control officer often can't respond quickly. She said if an animal control officer is on vacation, that officer would be unable to respond immediately to a call.

Catazaro-Perry added that the city's code enforcement officers try to work with people cited for code violations.

"There could be health issues. There could be someone has cancer. There could be someone who doesn't have the money. There could be somebody, a single mom with several children. Do you want us to evict them? Put them out on the road? Put them out on the street? That's not what we do in Massillon. We have to show empathy, compassion and care."

Slutz said the city had had about 20 police officers leave the department or retire the last two years.

"This is alarming and unsafe," he said.

Slutz said he would ramp up speed enforcement and the money raised from ticketing motorists to help pay for more police officers. He would hire a public safety director with law enforcement and collective bargaining experience. Slutz said he would restore the detective bureau and drug unit in the police department. And he would push for more competitive salaries to retain and attract police officers.

Catazaro-Perry said the police department has two police officers in its detective bureau. But it will have four officers by the end of this month and five by June. She said Massillon's entry-level salary for police officers is second highest in Stark County. The police department has about 45 officers, and it's expected to be at 50 by June. And by January, a police officer serving six years would have the highest pay rate for that level of experience in the county. She said Massillon has a level of violent crime that's 55% of the national average for all cities.

"We are a safe place to live, play and work. You can walk around our city any time, at 10, 11, 12 o'clock at night," the mayor said.

'In a great place'

Catazaro-Perry later said, "It seems like my opponent is very negative. We are in a really good place in our city. We have a $5 million carryover. We have great police cars and we just got a (fire) ladder truck. Our roads are getting paved. We are in a good place. I remember the time when we had no money. ... We have grown leaps and bounds. This is a happy time for Massillon!"

Slutz in his closing pitch said, "Our neighborhoods and parks need attention. Our streets need fixed, the right way. We need better paying jobs. So if you're happy with not having a hospital in Massillon. Buildings falling down. Potholes in our roads. No animal control officer. Drug houses and drug dealers living next door because we don't have a drug unit or detective bureau to investigate this. If you're happy with cars speeding up and down our streets, then she's for you."

Sandra Smith, 78, said before she attended the debate she was open to voting for either candidate and afterward thought both did well. But she said she's leaning slightly toward Catazaro-Perry.

"The biggest thing is probably the deficit that she inherited. And how she's brought us out of that. You know, that was hard and the pandemic. We did well with the pandemic," she said.

Roughly 100 to 150 people, including many of the candidates' supporters, filled most of the seats of the theater.

