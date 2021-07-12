Catch up on billionaire Richard Branson's trip to space with these photos of what it's like to fly with Virgin Galactic

In this article:

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson flew to the edge of space on Sunday.

He joined a crew of three Virgin employees for the fourth flight of SpaceShipTwo above 50 miles.

Branson's role was "mission specialist," testing the passenger experience for future customers.

Billionaire Richard Branson, who founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, joined a crew of three employees and two pilots for the fourth high-altitude test flight of the company's SpaceShipTwo space plane on Sunday.

He and three other Virgin Galactic employees served as a "mission specialist," testing the passenger experience for future customers: Beth Moses, the company's chief astronaut instructor; Colin Bennett, its lead operations engineer; and Sirisha Bandla, the vice president of government affairs and research.

The company plans to start commercial tourist flights to the edge of space in 2022 and has already sold roughly 600 tickets worth about $250,000 each, plus another 1,000 on a waiting list for when sales reopen.

Here are 27 photos that capture what it was like.

Virgin Galactic flights depart from the company's spaceport near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic

The luxurious, retro-futuristic departure lounge is the hub of Spaceport America.

Virgin Galactic

Branson chose to arrive for his flight by bicycle.

Virgin Galactic via Reuters

Branson posed with crew members Beth Moses, Colin Bennett, and Sirisha Bandla, and pilots Dave Mackay and Mike Masucci.

Virgin Galactic

A star-themed walkway leads out to the tarmac.

Virgin Galactic

The team traveled in Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity.

Virgin Galactic

Branson and the crew posed in front of the company's SpaceShipTwo space plane.

Virgin Galactic

Inside the cabin are six seats, each next to a 17-inch window.

Virgin Galactic

Detailing on the headrests shows the evolution of flight.

Virgin Galactic

Branson could be seen waving through the window of the spacecraft.

Virgin Galactic

VSS Unity took off with its carrier jet, VMS Eve, named for Branson's mother.

Joe Skipper/Reuters

The VSS Unity spacecraft detached from the VMS Eve mothership...

Virgin Galactic

... and fired its engines.

Virgin Galactic

VSS Unity then began its ascent...

Virgin Galactic via Reuters

... while VMS Eve turned away and VSS Unity continued its rise on its own.

Joe Skipper/Reuters

Once VSS Unity reached the apogee at around 300,000 feet, the engines cut out...

Virgin Galactic

... and the booms moved into position.

Virgin Galactic

Branson took advantage of the zero G environment.

Virgin Galactic

The floating experience lasted only a few minutes...

Virgin Galactic

... but the views were out of this world.

Virgin Galactic

There was still enough time for a few acrobatics...

Virgin Galactic

... and inversions...

Virgin Galactic

... and one last look before bucking back in.

Virgin Galactic

The VSS Unity craft returned to base...

Joe Skipper/Reuters

... and was towed back to the spaceport.

Joe Skipper/Reuters

Branson popped champagne after being declared an astronaut by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield following his flight...

Joe Skipper/Reuters

... and he got the wings to show it.

Joe Skipper/Reuters

