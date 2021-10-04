Catch of the Year candidate leads Q2's latest Gamechangers
We've got a mid-season addition to the Catch of the Year of the race, thanks to a spectacular grab on the 8-man field this week, in Q2's latest edition of Gamechangers.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
The Patriots coach lost to his old quarterback Tom Brady and tried to win a battle with his teeth.
Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
The Ravens went for a record instead of taking a knee.
LeBron 🤝 Josh:
The Seahawks finally righted the ship with a crucial Week 4 victory.
And he’s done it on the ground.
Greg Schiano came away impressed with the talent of Ohio State. Here why he says he believes the Buckeyes are beginning to hit their stride.
Vince Williams throws some shade at JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Herbstreit ranks his top-four
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick paid a visit to the visitor's locker room after the team's 19-17 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night.
Packers CB Jaire Alexander has an AC joint injury in his right shoulder, per NFL Network.
Breaking down the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.
There were several truly dominant performances in Week 5. How did it shake things up in the latest power rankings?
2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 5
Highlighting the five standouts from the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers in Week 4.
LSU may not have much more patience with coach Ed Orgeron. And how did Jimbo Fisher get a new, ridiculous deal with Texas A&M?
We knew the Eagles would be without left tackle Jordan Mailata for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, but it was a surprise to see right tackle Lane Johnson‘s name on the inactive list as well. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Johnson was absent due to a personal matter. Sirianni called [more]
Tom Brady wasted no time getting the Buccaneers ready for their Week 4 showdown with the Patriots after losing to the Rams last Sunday.