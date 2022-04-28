Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan

FILE PHOTO: Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck speaks in Auckland, New Zealand
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joey Roulette
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Small rocket builder Rocket Lab USA Inc is gearing up for a mission that seems more appropriate for a big-budget action movie: catching a falling four-story-tall rocket booster with a helicopter.

The Long Beach, California-based company is trying to slash the cost of spaceflight by reusing its rockets, a trend pioneered by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX.

But unlike SpaceX's reusable, two-stage rocket Falcon 9, which reignites its engines to return to Earth, Rocket Lab aims for a helicopter with two pilots to pluck a 39-foot-tall (11.9-meters-tall) booster stage from mid-air using a combination of ropes, parachutes and a heatshield.

"I'm pretty confident that if the helicopter pilots can see it, they'll catch it," Rocket Lab Chief Executive Peter Beck told Reuters. "If we don't get it this time, we'll learn a bunch and we'll get it the next time, so I'm not super worried."

Hinging on good weather, the capture test is due to take place off the coast of Mahia, New Zealand, the location of Rocket Lab's primary launch site (10:35 a.m. on Saturday at the launch location/6:35 p.m. EDT on Friday/2235 GMT on Friday).

Rocket Lab, which went public in 2021 through a blank-check merger led by Vector Capital that valued it at $4.1 billion, has launched roughly two dozen missions to orbit for a mix of government and commercial customers, three of which ended in mission failures. The growing field of small rocket companies also includes Astra Space and Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit.

Recovering rocket boosters via parachutes and helicopters instead of using its engines to land vertically means the rocket does not need to save extra - and heavy - fuel for a "propulsive" landing like SpaceX's Falcon 9, Beck said.

And landing rockets vertically is trickier for smaller, lighter rockets, according to engineers.

Rocket Lab's helicopter capture test is set to take place after the company's Electron rocket launches 34 small satellites in a mission that Rocket Lab named "There and Back Again."

After the first stage booster launches to space and releases its satellite-topped second stage toward orbit, it is designed to fall back to Earth at eight times the speed of sound, re-entering the atmosphere along a narrow path to rendezvous with the helicopter, which is equipped with tracking computers.

The booster stage is designed to deploy a series of parachutes to brake its speed. If all goes well, pilots would steer the helicopter, dangling a long cable underneath, toward the parachuting booster, hook onto it and carry it back to land.

A video of a previous test showed a dummy rocket stage drifting down beneath a parachute, with a smaller, secondary chute stretching the capture line to the side of the rocket, making it easier for the helicopter's vertically hanging hook line to catch on. The helicopter remains well above the rocket.

"Every piece we've successfully tested individually, now it's just an orchestra to conduct," Beck said. "If we can use a rocket twice, then we've just doubled our production."

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fast-moving storm leaves storm debris across the Triangle

    A line of storms raced through the Triangle, downing trees and keeping road crews and homeowners busy cleaning up the debris

  • Memphis in May: Sammy Hagar & The Circle added to Beale Street Music Festival lineup

    Rockers Sammy Hagar & The Circle will join the Friday night headliners at Beale Street Music Festival, filling in for the Foo Fighters.

  • Childhood trauma often heralds incarceration. Now, we're giving the worst cases a fresh look.

    Higher levels of childhood trauma are not uncommon for people who are, or have been, incarcerated, and Black people are overrepresented.

  • California AG subpoenas Exxon for details on role in plastic waste crisis

    California's attorney general announced on Thursday he issued a subpoena to ExxonMobil for information on its role in causing the global plastic waste crisis. The subpoena is part of a broader investigation led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries' role in "causing and exacerbating the global plastics pollution crisis."

  • Nasa’s Mars helicopter spots ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Red Planet caused by space agency

    Aerial images suggest protective coating on debris has remained largely intact

  • Liquid meth found hidden in salsa jars; Georgia couple arrested

    The meth was being stored in Morisca salsa jars that appeared to be sealed.

  • See a First-Look Photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie in the Barbie Movie Due Out Next Year

    Warner Bros. Pictures released a first look at Robbie in Barbie along with a release date for the film on Tuesday at CinemaCon

  • Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum

    Forced to regroup after failing to take the capital, Russia switched its focus to the vital eastern industrial heartland, where fighting is now picking up.

  • Watch a Sikorsky S-92 Snatch a Rocket Right Out of the Sky

    New Zealand’s Rocket Lab will test a new method of recapturing a rocket stage today.

  • Julianne Hough Takes Broadway in Thong Sandals, Dainty Crop Top & Jeans for ‘POTUS’ Show Arrival

    Julianne Hough walks down the streets of New York in a stylish ensemble.

  • Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ response if any nation intervenes in Ukraine war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned of a “lightning fast” response if any nation interferes in its war in Ukraine, according to multiple reports. Putin made the threat against any country that creates “strategic threats for Russia,” CNBC reports. “If someone intends to intervene on what is happening from the outside and creates unacceptable…

  • The space radar company that spotted Russia’s invasion just raised $97m

    Ukraine’s struggle against Russian invaders has been abetted by a steady flow of intelligence from the US government, including commercial satellite imagery, allowing Ukraine’s armed forces to target its enemies most vulnerable points. Capella Space, the only US company providing space radar data to the US, is part of that push. Data collected by its seven satellites, which provide the highest resolution imagery of any private effort, is purchased by US intelligence agencies and armed services.

  • Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps

    Fossils from some of the largest creatures ever to swim Earth's oceans - whale-sized marine reptiles called ichthyosaurs - have been found in a counterintuitive place: atop three mountains in the Swiss Alps up to 8,990 feet (2,740 meters) above sea level. Scientists on Thursday described rib and vertebrae fossils from two ichthyosaur individuals: one about 69 feet (21 meters) long and the other about 49 feet (15 meters).

  • Study reveals surprising effects vaping has on the brain and heart

    It started as a “safe” alternative to smoking. Over the years, though, panic about just how safe vaping actually is have made headlines time and time again. Back in 2019, the CDC clarified its stance on vaping. The agency admitted that bootleg THC products were likely to blame for vaping illnesses making headlines at the … The post Study reveals surprising effects vaping has on the brain and heart appeared first on BGR.

  • Weather looks good for SpaceX's next Florida launch to kick off weekend

    Weather conditions look favorable for the Space Coast's next launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, this time with another batch of Starlink satellites.

  • India’s extreme heat wave is thwarting Modi’s plan to “feed the world”

    India has been experiencing relentless heat waves for the second month in a row. A low yield, coupled with rising food inflation, would force the government to prioritise domestic consumption over exports, potentially tripping up prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent offer to help feed the world. After its hottest March in 122 years, India is now experiencing its hottest April in over a century.

  • NASA just extended these 8 planetary science missions

    NASA has extended a total of eight planetary science missions after careful evaluation of each one. The missions extended include the Mars Odyssey, Mars Reconnaissance Orbit, MAVEN, Mars Science Laboratory (and the Curiosity Rover), InSight lander, Luna Reconnaissance Orbit, OSIRIS-REx, and New Horizons. Repurposing for new missions NASA says it completed a “thorough evaluation” of … The post NASA just extended these 8 planetary science missions appeared first on BGR.

  • Watch NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    Crew-4 liftoff! NASA's Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti are en route to the International Space Station.

  • SpaceX capsule carrying latest astronaut crew arrives at ISS

    STORY: Rendezvous of the Crew Dragon capsule with the station less than 16 hours after launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, marked one of the fastest flights by Elon Musk's SpaceX to the ISS from liftoff to docking, NASA webcast commentators said.The fully automated docking took place at about 7:37 p.m. EDT (2337 GMT) while the Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Freedom, and the space station were flying about 260 miles (420 km) above the central Pacific Ocean, according to NASA.The Freedom crew consists of three American NASA astronauts - flight commander Kjell Lindgren, 49; mission pilot Bob Hines, 47; and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, 33 - as well as Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, 45, of the European Space Agency (ESA).SpaceX was founded in 2002 by Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc who on Monday clinched a deal to buy social media platform Twitter. It has now launched seven human spaceflights over the past two years.

  • This New Gene Editing Tool Targets the Powerhouse of the Cell

    Sangharsh Lohakare / UnsplashGene editing tools like CRISPR have the potential to let us change discrete segments of DNA to treat a host of diseases directly at the root. But there is one genetic frontier scientists have yet to break through: the mitochondria. Passed down from mother to child, mitochondria possess 37 genes in which mutations can give rise to around 300 different metabolic illnesses, like Leigh syndrome (which affects the brain’s role in motor movements) or Pearson syndrome (whic