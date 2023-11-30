How to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in Wisconsin

The northern lights can be seen outside the National Weather Service Milwaukee Office in Sullivan.

Wisconsinites could catch a glimpse of the northern lights on Thursday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Particles from a coronal mass ejection are set to arrive to Earth and interact with the planet's magnetic field, causing the northern lights to appear, according to NOAA.

Cloudy skies are moving in overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, which could make it more difficult, but not impossible to see the northern lights, said National Weather Service meteorologist Benny VanCleve.

For the most-up-to-date predictions, you can monitor the NOAA aurora forecast tool, which predicts the forecast every 30 minutes. There's also a tool on the Milwaukee Astronomical Society website at www.milwaukeeastro.org.

Tips on how to view the Northern Lights

The next time Northern Lights are in the forecast, here are some viewing tips from Gene Hanson, observatory director for the Milwaukee Astronomical Society:

Head north: The Northern Lights get their name for a reason. Hanson says that the aurora is bigger and more vibrant the farther north you go. “Even 60 miles north can make a tremendous difference,” Hanson says.

Look for the horizon: The northern horizon, that is. Hanson says that you want the most unobstructed view to the north that you can find. Again, they’re called the northern lights for a reason. The more north you can see, the more of the lights you could see.

Move away from the light: Light pollution is often the reason you can’t see stars when you’re in the city. So, get out and away from the city. Rural areas are best, and Hanson says that anywhere you can see the stars well will work, but the darker the better.

Journal Sentinel reporter Drew Dawson contributed to this report.

