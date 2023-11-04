Catch the last of fall on guided Haywood Rec hikes

Nov. 3—Fall isn't over yet, and Haywood County Recreation has a line-up of November hikes to soak up the last color before the leaves are gone.

—Nov. 5: A 4.8-mile hike in Rough Creek Watershed, the old Canton watershed. Hike sticks to the moderate lower loop.

—Nov. 11: Hike from John Rock Overlook to Graveyard Fields along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Graveyard Fields is a flat mountain valley named after the tree stumps that resemble gravestones. The trail features two waterfalls. Part of the N.C. Year of the Trail series.

—Nov. 15: An 8-mile hike to Green Knob via the Mountains to Sea Trail. Green Knob is known for its bald, grassy summit among a vast balsam-fir forest. Elevation gain of 1,532 feet.

—Nov. 18: A 6.6-mile hike to Sam's Knob via Flat Laurel Creek off N.C. 215 in the Shining Rock Wilderness. Sam's Knob, with an elevation of 6,050', has twin summits providing spectacular views of the river gorge below and something on the order of a dozen neighboring southern 6,000 footers.

—Nov. 24: An 8-mile hike along the Art Loeb Trail from Davidson Campground in the Pisgah Forest off U.S. 276 in Transylvania County. Elevation gain of 2,232'.

—Nov. 29: An 8.6-mile hike to Charlie's Bunion in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, from Newfound Gap and back. Charlie's Bunion is the result of human actions and nature. In the 1920s, the area was heavily logged and the lumber companies left piles of brush scattered all over the area. A massive forest fire in 1925 was so hot that it rendered the soil sterile so nothing would grow. When a torrential rainstorm hit in 1929, it washed away a lot of the soil, leaving behind the geologic formation that would be known as Charlie's Bunion.

Cost is $10 per hike. To register for any of the outings, visit haywoodcountync.gov/recreation. New users will have to create an account. Log in, then click on "General Programs." Or contact recreationandparks@haywoodcountync.gov or 828-452-6789.