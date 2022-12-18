Catch up on the Lofton case, read past Eagle coverage since teen’s death

Cedric Lofton’s foster father called authorities in September 2021 seeking help because the 17-year-old was hallucinating and needed to go to a mental health facility.

Instead, police took him to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, where he had to be resuscitated after he was held facedown for more than 30 minutes during an altercation. He died two days later.

Since his death, the Wichita community has had numerous discussions. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office investigated. Kansas legislators became involved. A city-county task force was created to come up with ways to prevent deaths such as Lofton’s from happening.

Here is some of our coverage:

‘Something’s got to get done’: Mother of teen boy who died in custody calls for answers

17-year-old’s death in custody ruled a homicide by Sedgwick County medical examiner

Corrections staff won’t be charged in 17-year-old’s death, Sedgwick County DA says

County announces task force to review Lofton’s death, make policy recommendations

Sedgwick County releases video of struggle that led to teen Cedric Lofton’s death

Kansas governor orders DCF investigation in Wichita teen Cedric Lofton’s death

Fatal decision: Wichita police changed answers on form to leave Lofton at lockup

Lawsuit: Death of Cedric Lofton caused by inaction, indifference of local governments