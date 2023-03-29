Catch me if you can! Man accused of running cannabis farm hides from police
A man accused of helping to run a cannabis farm tried to hide from police on a roof, a court heard.
Etmond Lika, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday where a picture of him perching on the tiled roof of a home in the Kirklade area of the city.
A police officer can be seen poking his head out of the window directly below.
Officers conducted a search on the terraced home in February, discovering evidence that someone had been living there, as well as a cannabis growing installation and 200 plants across six rooms, described as a “sophisticated operation”.
Despite his hiding spot, Lika was found and arrested.
The court was told the 32-year-old had travelled to the UK from Albania in a small boat at the cost of €500 and claims he was paid £100 a day to live at the property.
Lika was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment for being concerned in the production of cannabis.