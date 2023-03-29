Catch me if you can! Man accused of running cannabis farm hides from police

Etmond Lika, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link on Tuesday - Liverpool ECHO

A man accused of helping to run a cannabis farm tried to hide from police on a roof, a court heard.

Etmond Lika, 32, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday where a picture of him perching on the tiled roof of a home in the Kirklade area of the city.

A police officer can be seen poking his head out of the window directly below.

Officers conducted a search on the terraced home in February, discovering evidence that someone had been living there, as well as a cannabis growing installation and 200 plants across six rooms, described as a “sophisticated operation”.

Despite his hiding spot, Lika was found and arrested.

The court was told the 32-year-old had travelled to the UK from Albania in a small boat at the cost of €500 and claims he was paid £100 a day to live at the property.

Lika was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment for being concerned in the production of cannabis.