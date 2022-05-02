Catch the meteor shower brought to you by Halley's Comet
Halley's Comet won't visit the inner solar system until 2061, but you can still catch the meteor shower it produced, the Eta Aquarids, on the night of May 5-6.
Picking up the pace and walking faster can slow down ageing, a study has found.
* U.S. 30-year yield hits highest since March 2019 * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises to two-year high * U.S. 5-year TIPS yield touches five-month high (Recasts, adds comment, bullets; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters - The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets. It has surged the last two months as the bond market prepared for the Federal Reserve to start reducing its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion as the central bank bought bonds during the pandemic. The Fed, at the close on Wednesday of its two-day policy meeting, is expected to announce a hike in the fed funds target rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%-1.00%, as well as revealing its balance sheet plan.
“Be patient—the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse,” NASA said.
Family, friends recall early talents of Kezia Istonia during Sunday's watch party in Montgomery
Mussels that are commercially grown are still safe to eat.
Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the USGS.
The standard 98-kWh battery goes from being rated at 426 horsepower to 452 hp. The larger 131-kWh battery goes from being rated at 563 hp to 580 hp. Both hold steady at 775 pound-feet of torque.
India's addiction to imported cooking oils gets a jolt because of the war in Ukraine.
Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages evacuated on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire towards their drought-parched mountain valley. They are among farming communities and an Old West city in the path of the Calf Canyon fire, the most destructive of a dozen Southwest blazes that scientists say are more widespread and arriving earlier this year due to climate change. Twenty miles to the south at the other end of the 104,000 acre (42,100 hectares) megafire, some residents of Las Vegas, New Mexico, were told to prepare for evacuation as winds drove the fire within 5 miles of homes near interstate highway 25.
“Our air quality is horrible,” one resident said. “It doesn’t matter where you go in this area, there’s sand everywhere.”
“We know it was a trophy class but, at that moment, it was good to let it go and watch it swim away.”
Major but fleeting milestone reached Saturday, largely with power from solar farms off Interstate 10 freeway. Experts say feds are slowing permanent full renewables for state.
During Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Clayton Homes unveiled a new line of homes that can produce their own electricity.
About 1,000 firefighters battle Calf Canyon fire, largest active wildfire in US amid warning that refusal to evacuate could be fatal New Mexico national guard aviation troops execute water drops from a helicopter as part of firefighting efforts in northern New Mexico on Sunday. Photograph: AP The largest active wildfire in the US has forced thousands from their homes in New Mexico, as unusually fast-spreading blazes dot the drought-stricken south-west. People have evacuated from the villages of
While we are in peak snake season, the drought is bringing less of them out this year.
An ocean mass extinction event may not be that far off. Researchers published a new study in the journal Science this month. Scientists say that ocean life could die at levels that rival the biggest mass extinctions in history. New study says ocean mass extinction event is possible in the next 300 years The study … The post Scientists just issued a chilling warning about climate change appeared first on BGR.
At 600 pounds, Al's exact age is not known due in part to the fact he's outlived many of his original caretakers.
In a small enclave in northern Arizona where homes are nestled in a Ponderosa pine forest and tourists delight in camping, hiking and cruising on ATVs, high winds are nothing new. Flames licked the corner of one woman's porch and destroyed two other homes, leaving a mosaic of charred land as the 30-square-mile (77 square-kilometer) fire finally neared full containment this weekend. Elsewhere, firefighters in northern New Mexico on Sunday continued to battle the largest active wildfire in the U.S. as strong winds pushed it closer to the small city of Las Vegas.
Mushroom hunters want to be recognized for skill and determination, but their hot spots are deeply kept secrets.
Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming face a crisis as less water flows into the Colorado River and its dams.