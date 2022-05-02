Catch the meteor shower brought to you by Halley's Comet

Reuters

* U.S. 30-year yield hits highest since March 2019 * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises to two-year high * U.S. 5-year TIPS yield touches five-month high (Recasts, adds comment, bullets; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters - The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets. It has surged the last two months as the bond market prepared for the Federal Reserve to start reducing its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion as the central bank bought bonds during the pandemic. The Fed, at the close on Wednesday of its two-day policy meeting, is expected to announce a hike in the fed funds target rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%-1.00%, as well as revealing its balance sheet plan.