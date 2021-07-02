'To Catch a Predator' host Chris Hansen says warrant issued for his arrest has been resolved

Chris Hansen, former host of NBC's "To Catch a Predator," had a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in a Michigan courtroom on Thursday.

Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney Scott Koerner confirmed to NBC 25 that his office issued a bench warrant for Hansen after Hansen failed to respond to a subpoena to appear in a Shiawassee County courtroom in connection to a sting operation.

TODAY has reached out to Koerner for additional comment on this matter.

Chris Hansen And Tyler Henry Visit

The operation resulted in the October 2020 arrests of three men who attempted to meet up with underage girls at a hotel in Owosso, Michigan.

Hansen, who assisted authorities with the sting, was scheduled to present his records about the case.

“We worked with Chris Hansen to use his platform to reignite the awareness and the enforcement of what’s happening here and to duplicate it around the nation,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson Swanson told NBC 25 in 2020.

Hansen responded to news about the warrant for his arrest Thursday on Instagram, telling fans it all stemmed from a "miscommunication."

"The court matter in Shiawasse (sic) Co, Mi today resulted from a predator investigation there. Defense lawyers for accused predator Michael Lott had requested video from the investigation. There was miscommunication about a hearing today on the issue. The matter is currently being resolved!" he wrote.

The TV personality followed up by Friday by telling his Instagram followers that matter had been resolved.

Next to an image of the Shiawassee County Courthouse, Hansen wrote, "Corunna, Mi. All matters in the Shiawasse (sic) Co predator case resolved! Justice marches on!"

It's not the first time the host of the popular NBC series has had a notable run-in with the law.

Hansen was arrested in January 2019 for allegedly writing $13,000 worth of bad checks, NBC News reported at the time.