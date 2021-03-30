'I catch rats for a living and couldn’t be happier'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Szu Ping Chan - Business reporter, BBC News
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Molluso pictured outside a house in New York where he works
James Molluso has been catching rats and killing bugs since he was 18

There aren't many people who envy what James Molluso does for a living.

The 33-year-old has spent more than a decade killing cockroaches and catching rats as a pest controller in New York.

"A typical day could start with a simple mouse problem in someone's house, or bedbugs crawling all over someone's bed or their body," he says.

Despite working six days a week, crawling into tight spaces to face the unknown, James says he loves his job and wouldn't do anything else.

James is in the minority. A poll spanning 160 countries found that only 15% of people felt engaged at work.

Covid-19 has also forced many people to put their big career dreams on hold.

With the average person spending several decades of their life working, what's the key to being happy in the workplace?

Learning to love the rat race

James didn't always dream of being a rat-catcher.

James Molluso lies on the floor to investigate a pest problem
James works six days a week, often at night to meet customers' needs

As a teenager he thought about joining the police, and almost accepted a job with the New York Fire Department.

"Those were more stable careers in my mind, because they had a pension and they had a little bit more glamour," he says.

But it was something about a job nobody else was willing - or able - to do that pulled him towards pest control.

Today, James says the gratitude he gets from customers is what gets him out of bed in the morning.

"When all of a sudden you're laying in bed and you have bugs crawling all over you, the exterminator that you would normally just pass up on the street, all of a sudden becomes your best friend."

Laurie Santos, professor of psychology at Yale University, says there is a huge difference between what society says people should value in their careers and what actually makes them happy.

"We think it's all about wealth, prestige and some degree on our wall," she says. "But what really makes a good job is: are you feeling like you're doing good in the world? Are you feeling like you're progressing? Are you feeling like you're connected to people?"

A stock photo of students at graduation
Experts say degrees and prestige are often less important than job progression and feeling valued

Like James, being able to help people "in their worst moment of need" is often more important than earning a big pay packet, she adds.

Having a clear sense of identity in your role is also important for well-being.

Author John Bowe, who spoke to more than 100 workers for his book Gig: Americans Talk About Their Jobs, says: "The people who seemed the happiest were people with jobs that conferred a strong sense of place and role in the community.

"So it could be a cop, it could be a train engineer, it could be an airline pilot. But these are interestingly jobs that have a uniform, and jobs that have almost a storybook quality of simplicity, in terms of where you fit in the community."

A police officer stands next to a marked vehicle
Author John Bowe says many of the happiest workers have a strong sense of place in the community

Many unhappy people worked for large corporations, doing jobs that were well paid, but often without meaning.

One corporate securities lawyer who featured in the book described his job as a "deal with the devil" to maintain his standard of living, adding: "[It's] difficult to break out."

John Bowe adds: "It's hard to feel like you kicked ass and solved the world's problems if your job is just pushing around corporate jargon all day."

Money matters

So how much money do you need to earn to be happy?

A study by the Nobel Prize-winning economists Angus Deaton and Daniel Kahneman suggested the magic number could be $75,000 (£54,000).

While earning more improves life satisfaction because you can afford more things, the pair found it doesn't improve "emotional well-being".

Laurie Santos, professor of psychology at Yale University
More money only makes people happier in the short term, says Prof Laurie Santos

Prof Laurie Santos at Yale University says it's because the more people earn, the more they want.

"On the one hand, getting more money does make us happier, but not for very long. This is a recipe for misery because every time you climb a new salary step, your salary goal gets further away, not closer."

Small gestures, big differences

Mark Simmonds, 58, from Buckinghamshire in south-east England, says the stress and anxiety of starting a consultancy business 20 years ago triggered his nervous breakdown.

"I wasn't emotionally equipped to deal with the change from working for someone else to running my own business," he says.

"One day, I was looking at my computer and suddenly I couldn't do anything. And I simply froze."

Mark Simmonds poses outside a bookstore
Mark Simmonds says finding work that suited his introverted personality reduced his stress significantly

The experience led Mark to re-evaluate his career. As a "natural introvert" he found ways of working that made him feel more comfortable.

It helped him to start a new management training consultancy with his wife Mel.

"When I was younger, I think I cared too much about what people thought," he says.

"The most important thing is to be in the right kind of employment where your character is matching up with the needs of the job itself. If you get those two things in place, then I think stress automatically reduces."

Mark Simmonds pictured with daughter Emily holding dog Peggy, and wife and business partner Mel, 57.
Mark Simmonds, pictured with daughter Emily and his business partner and wife Mel

Others warn managers to watch out for staff burnout, especially employees who work from home.

Margaret Heffernan, professor of management at the University of Bath, says: "We've been studying productivity since 1888, and it taps out at about 40 hours a week. After that your brain gets tired, it starts to make mistakes.

"So you can work people longer to hit a deadline, But if you do it long term, what you find is people start to get depressed, they start to retreat in a way in an effort to protect what energy they have left, they start to disassociate from their loved ones, and they start to feel very isolated."

Routines are important, says Yale's Prof Laurie Santos, as is finding time during the day to catch up with colleagues.

Virtual meetings often "get right down to business", offering fewer opportunities to share office gossip, she says.

"All those water cooler conversations aren't happening. And each one that doesn't happen is a little bit of a hit to our happiness. We need to build some of that back in."

Listen to a series of special podcasts focusing on mental health from Business Daily on the BBC World Service.

Recommended Stories

  • How bees and drones team up to find landmines

    Drones are being used to track bees that have been trained to sense chemicals in landmines.

  • Uyghurs: Xinjiang cotton ban is self-defeating, China tells H&M

    Western brands are facing Chinese boycotts for expressing concern over the treatment of Uyghurs.

  • Gen X emerging from pandemic with firmer grip on America's wallet

    Crammed between the cultural extremes of the baby boomers and the millennials, members of Generation X saw their wealth jump during the Trump administration and through the coronavirus pandemic as they hit their prime earning years during a record bull market for stocks. Recent Federal Reserve data showed Gen Xers, which the U.S. central bank defines as those currently between the ages of 40 and 55, passed a major milestone late last year: Their share of household net worth, at 26.9%, passed the generation's roughly 26.8% share of households. A byproduct of population aging as the World War Two-era Silent Generation and the boomers who followed both decline as a share of households, the shift nonetheless marks a passing of the torch of sorts.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

    The two new cables will connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Why FIFA blocks the U.S. men's national team from playing for an Olympics spot

    The U.S. once again will not have a men's soccer team competing at the Olympics, but the best the United States has to offer isn't allowed on the pitch.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

    An Oklahoma woman and her lover have been charged with the death of her husband, Pastor David Evans. Kristie Dawnell Evans of Ada, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to her husband’s death. “This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Adams.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Andre Drummond on joining Lakers: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win'

    New Lakers center Andre Drummond had his first news conference Monday and made it clear why he joined: 'I'm not here to do anything besides win.'

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Vanessa Bryant asks judge to dismiss mother’s financial support lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant has been through a lot over the past year and now she’s asking a judge to throw out her estranged mother’s lawsuit demanding a lifetime of financial support. Originally, Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed a lawsuit against the estate of her deceased husband, Kobe Bryant, claiming the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star promised to support her financially for the rest of her life.