Catch 'The Stocking Mask': Follow the almost-forgotten 1979 hunt for a Virginia serial rapist

The intruder in the stocking mask didn’t need to cover his tracks because the police in the picturesque city of Staunton, Virginia, did that job for him, refusing to warn the public about a series of attacks and crimes which grew more daring and violent over the course of 1979.

Decades later, as The News Leader and other USA TODAY Network newsrooms began revamping their public safety coverage in 2021 — this old, forgotten story about a pivotal Staunton crime spree needed to be told, more fully this time and in all its historic context.

The Stocking Mask Rapist case was about more than catching a criminal.

It was about this newspaper's lack of coverage and the police and the women's college working to keep the sexual assault case quiet.

It was also about the pervasive racism of the time.

In a knee-jerk response to a Black man reportedly attacking white women, police arrested innocent Black men who stayed in jail despite the fact that the attacks continued unabated. Meanwhile, women were told to stay off the streets — though they were being assaulted in their own homes.

As the city’s institutions failed it, they came under fire from a traumatized public unwilling to give up its image of being a small, safe city where everyone knew one another and protected each other.

It took a special agent from just outside the city limits and a psychic from the other side of the mountains to set the hunt in the right direction.

But the city would never be the same.

History shows us that the hidden values of a community — prejudices and inclinations that are generations deep — shape the contours of criminality every bit as much as the criminal does. By what it allows to happen while it’s saying it won’t allow that very thing, it creates the space for criminality. When the criminal comes who takes full advantage of those contours, it exposes the space between the city’s real face and the mask of civilization it wears.

In this case, for nearly a year in 1979 the face beneath the city’s genteel and protective smile looked like a stranger in a stocking mask.

Story continues

Read about how we discovered and reported this story here.

PART 1

Serial rapist stalks vulnerable city while Staunton police, women's college stay silent

A Virginia city’s racial inflection point: White women were the rapist’s victims. Black men were the police department’s target.

PART 2

After his friend is attacked, a young writer and his cigar-smoking landlady wonder what can be done

A Black intruder in a stocking mask ramps up his activity as spring turns to summer, moving from stealing panties to raping white women at knifepoint. Although the paper wasn’t reporting it, a freelance reporter knew a rapist was roaming the city because his friends were the victims.

PART 3

Cops admit predator is at large. Staunton women told to use ‘can of hair spray' for defense.

Five women force the newspaper to act. Police have connected the dots, but not told the public of an ongoing threat. The rapist breaks into more houses.

PART 4

The threat of an intruder looms: ‘Everyone’s scared to walk outside their houses — or stay in them’

Police threaten a reporter. Two Black men identified by victims languish in jail while the rapes continue.

PART 5

Black men targeted by police, citizens in a panicked Virginia town as intruder strikes again

With two Black men in jail, the stocking mask rapist continues his rampage. Police call in a state Special Agent — and a psychic who’s never worked with law enforcement.

PART 6

City prosecutor has his doubts, and a special agent declares that predator 'is still out there'

The commonwealth's attorney thinks they arrested the wrong man. 'Forty angry women' storm a city council meeting. And a special agent quietly starts to put the pieces together.

PART 7

Women make demands. A psychic makes predictions. And a Virginia city holds its breath.

The psychic told police details she should not have known about the crimes. She also told them things even she couldn’t understand. Would it help or hurt the investigation?

PART 8

Things go ‘round and round’: Two unlikely sources help police close in on Staunton predator

A psychic makes a bold promise. A boy plays spy. And a citizen CB enthusiast is in the right place at the right time.

PART 9

After a year of dread and violence, a suspect confesses, but is there evidence?

The only evidence literally fit in the palm of your hand. Was the plea agreement the best choice prosecutors had?

PART 10

Fear, racism, misogyny: Legacy of Staunton's tumultuous 1979 echoed long after crime spree

Missing police reports, broken trial tapes, accusations of coercion. The troubled legacy of the city's most terrifying crime spree.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton stocking mask rapist: Virginia series reveals hidden legacy