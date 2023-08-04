‘We will catch them’: Search underway for men who tried to blend in with students at 2 schools

The search is on for three young men police say tried to blend in as students at multiple schools.

Barrow County schools locked down three schools on Thursday including Winder-Barrow High School, along with two neighboring schools.

Police now say two of the suspects also entered Jackson County High School.

“I don’t understand how something could even happen,” one parent told Channel 2 Action News.

The Barrow County Sheriff said Lamonte Dianell Smith, 21, Christian Lebron Williams, 20, and Jaywan T. Edwards, 19, caused mayhem in Barrow County.

“The deputy advised us they were running out of school and that there were intruders in the school,” Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna on Friday that the men had a plan. They first arrived at Jackson County High School, walking in with the opening bell.

“They were wearing book bags. They definitely were trying to blend in with our student body,” Smith said.

School officials said they didn’t have a class schedule and were asked to leave. So they went to Winder-Barrow High School.

When confronted there, they ran away causing the lockdown.

“That’s alarming, that’s alarming. What are your intentions, what are they doing?” the parent said.

For now, all three young men are still out there as deputies search for the men and their motives.

“We will catch them. I can guarantee that they will be caught eventually,” Smith said.

All three face charges of obstruction, criminal trespass, disruption of public schools, and loitering in a school safety zone.

RELATED NEWS: