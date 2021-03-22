By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
  • The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
1 / 31

By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic

The Wider Image: By catching bats, these 'virus hunters' hope to stop the next pandemic
Eloisa Lopez and Adrian Portugal
·3 min read

By Eloisa Lopez and Adrian Portugal

LOS BANOS, Philippines (Reuters) - Researchers wearing headlamps and protective suits race to untangle the claws and wings of bats caught up in a big net after dark in the Philippine province of Laguna.

The tiny animals are carefully placed in cloth bags to be taken away, measured and swabbed, with details logged and saliva and faecal matter collected for analysis before they are returned to the wild.

The researchers call themselves the "virus hunters", tasked with catching thousands of bats to develop a simulation model they hope will help the world avoid a pandemic similar to COVID-19, which has killed nearly 2.8 million people.

(Open https://reut.rs/2OYdIHh in an external browser to see a picture story on the Philippine bat "virus hunters".)

The Japanese-funded model will be developed over the next three years by the University of the Philippines Los Banos, which hopes the bats will help in predicting the dynamics of a coronavirus by analysing factors such as climate, temperature and ease of spread, to humans included.

"What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said ecologist Phillip Alviola, the leader of the group, who has studied bat viruses for more than a decade.

"If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically."

Beyond work in the laboratory, the research requires lengthy field trips, involving traipsing for hours through thick rainforest and precarious night hikes on mountains covered in rocks, tree roots, mud and moss.

The group also targets bat roosts in buildings, setting up mist nets before dusk to catch bats and extract samples by the light of torches.

Each bat is held steady by the head as researchers insert tiny swabs into their mouths and record wingspans with plastic rulers, to try and see which of the more than 1,300 species and 20 families of bats are most susceptible to infections and why.

DEVASTATING IMPACT

Researchers wear protective suits, masks and gloves when in contact with the bats, as a precaution against catching viruses.

"It's really scary these days," said Edison Cosico, who is assisting Alviola. "You never know if the bat is already a carrier.

"What we're after is finding out if there are any more viruses from bats that can be transmitted to humans. We'll never know if the next one is just like COVID."

The bulk of those caught are horseshoe bats known to harbour coronaviruses, including the closest known relative of the novel coronavirus.

Horseshoe bats figure in two of the scenarios of World Health Organization experts investigating the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Host species, such as bats, usually display no symptoms of the pathogens, although they can be devastating if transmitted to humans or other animals.

Deadly viruses to have originated from bats include Ebola and other coronaviruses, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Humans' exposure and closer interaction with wildlife meant the risk of disease transmission was now higher than ever, said bat ecologist Kirk Taray.

"By having baseline data on the nature and occurrence of the potentially zoonotic virus in bats, we can somehow predict possible outbreaks."

(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • J&J's (JNJ) Multiple Sclerosis Drug Ponesimod Gets FDA Nod

    J&J's (JNJ) ponesimod demonstrated superior clinical efficacy in reducing annual relapses compared to Sanofi's Aubagio in clinical studies.

  • Lebanon crisis escalates after failure to agree government

    Lebanon's financial crisis intensified on Monday after Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri publicly repudiated President Michel Aoun, saying the latter wanted to dictate cabinet membership and grant veto powers on policy to his political allies. After the latest of more than a dozen meetings with the president to form a new cabinet, Hariri called Aoun's demands "unacceptable". Hariri's televised announcement dashed hopes for an end to five months of political deadlock between the two and a reversal of the country's financial meltdown.

  • How to Show Your Support for the AAPI Community and Demand Justice

    Hate crimes against Asian-Americans have skyrocketed in the last year.

  • AstraZeneca says US data shows COVID-19 vaccine prevents 79% of symptomatic disease

    AstraZeneca's vaccine had a 79% efficacy rate at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and was 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization

  • Apple fined $2 million in Brazil for selling iPhone 12 without a charger

    Brazil has fined Apple nearly $2 million for selling the iPhone 12 and other models in the country without including a charger.

  • Where the Lakers go after LeBron James' injury

    First, they lost Anthony Davis. Now, LeBron James' high-ankle sprain could take him out of the rotation for a bit. Where do the Lakers go from here? (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Iran concealing elements of nuclear activities, officials fear

    Iran is deliberately concealing key components of its nuclear programme from UN inspectors that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, according to the latest reports received by Western intelligence officials. The equipment being hidden from UN inspectors includes machinery, pumps and spare parts for centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium to weapons grade. In addition, materials such as carbon fibre, which can be used in the production of advanced centrifuges, are also being stored at secret sites in Iran administered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has overall responsibility for Iran’s nuclear programme. Intelligence officials believe the material, which is supposed to be declared to UN inspectors under the terms of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, is being stored in 75 containers. The containers are regularly transported around the country to sites administered by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI). According to recent images collected by intelligence satellites, some of the containers were stored at the AEOI’s uranium conversion facility at Isfahan. Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that former US President Barack Obama negotiated with Tehran, Iran is required to make a full disclosure of all the equipment and materials related to Iran’s nuclear activities. But UN inspectors, who are supposed to make regular assessments of Iran’s nuclear facilities, have accused Iran of deliberately concealing key elements of its nuclear activities. Last year Britain joined the US, Germany and France in condemning Iran for denying access to two key nuclear sites. Since then the Iranian majlis, or parliament, has passed a resolution ordering Iran’s nuclear scientists to begin enriching uranium to 20 percent, far beyond the four percent limit agreed under the JCPOA. They have also banned inspectors from making further inspections. “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear programme from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” commented a senior Western intelligence source. “It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

  • Grandparents in the pandemic: a lost year, but now some hope

    No dance recitals or holiday pageants, let alone any Grandparents’ Day for visiting the kids' classrooms. The first 12 months of the pandemic represent a lost year for many in the largest group of grandparents in U.S. history. Most of the nation’s some 70 million grandparents are in the fourth quarter of their lives, and the clock has kept running.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Binance-backed Xend Finance launches DeFi platform for credit unions in Africa

    Nigerian startup Xend Finance uses decentralized finance (DeFi) to address currency devaluation. DeFi aims to bridge the gap between decentralized blockchains and financial services. Aronu Ugochukwu and Abafor Chima founded the startup in 2019, and Ugochukwu is quite familiar with currency devaluation.

  • Amid airstrikes, rebel offensive, Saudi Arabia offers peace initiative to end war in Yemen

    Saudi Arabia and its coalition in Yemen on Monday proposed a major initiative to end the country's six-year war that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis -- their first diplomatic proposal since President Joe Biden announced he'd halt U.S. support for the coalition. While the proposal lays out a path to a ceasefire and a political settlement, the warring parties have been here before. Deadly clashes have escalated in recent weeks as the Houthi rebels continue their battlefield advances on a key stronghold held by the Saudi-backed government, making it unclear whether the two Yemeni sides are themselves interested in ending the fighting.

  • Stop Asian hate, Stop Black hate, stop all hate: Many Americans call for unity against racism

    Many leaders of color are calling on Americans to unite against the common enemy of white supremacy after a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • Colombian Navy seizes narco-submarine in Pacific Ocean

    The Colombian Navy has seized a narco submarine transporting several packages of cocaine. The vessel belonging to an armed group of dissident FARC guerillas was discovered in the Pacific Ocean on its way to the coast of Mexico.

  • 20 Must-See Reese Witherspoon Throwback Photos

    Witherspoon — who turns 45 on March 22 — is the queen of cute throwbacks

  • 'Expect a miracle' — Oral Roberts owns piece of NCAA history with incredible Sweet 16 run

    Oral Roberts became just the second No. 15 seed to make the Sweet 16. Can the team make more history?

  • Bobby Brown Jr. autopsy reveals death caused by combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl

    The Los Angeles County coroner's office has ruled Bobby Brown Jr.'s cause of death was accidental, caused by a mixture of drugs and alcohol.

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall