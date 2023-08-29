Category 4 Hurricane Franklin and two other disturbances remain in the Atlantic Ocean

While Hurricane Idalia moves through the Gulf of Mexico and toward Florida’s west coast, one major hurricane and two disturbances remain in the Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. Tuesday updates on these systems:

What’s happening with Hurricane Franklin?

Hurricane Franklin’s maximum sustained winds of 130 mph give it Category 4 status. Franklin is about 370 miles west-northwest of Bermuda, where there’s a tropical storm watch in effect, and tropical storm conditions might be affecting life by Wednesday morning. That’s because, while Franklin’s center is forecast to go “well to the northwest” of Bermuda, tropical storm force winds extend 150 miles from the center.

“Steady weakening is forecast during the next several days,” the hurricane center said.

As far as effects on the U.S. east coast,, the hurricane center says “life-threatening surf and rip currents generated by Franklin are already affecting Bermuda and the coast of the southeast United States. These conditions are expected to spread northward along the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada later (Tuesday) into Wednesday.”

The 8 a.m. forecast track for Hurricane Franklin.

What do we know about Disturbance No. 1?

The system now called Disturbance No. 1 could become a tropical depression later this week as it moves west-northwest or northwest across the Atlantic Ocean, according to the hurricane center, which said conditions were “marginally conducive for gradual development.”

Formation chance within the next 48 hours: 20%, unchanged from the 2 a.m. advisory.

Formation chance within the next seven days: 50%, unchanged from the 2 a.m. advisory.

What’s up with Disturbance No. 2?

As of the 8 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Disturbance No. 2 was about less than 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and its circulation “has become better defined.”

The hurricane center says conditions favor development into midweek before being unfavorable for development by Friday as the system moves over the central subtropical Atlantic.

Formation chance within the next 48 hours: 50%, up from 30% at the 2 a.m. advisory.

Formation chance within the next seven days: 50%, up from 30% at the 2 a.m. advisory.