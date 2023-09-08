Category 4 Hurricane Lee to remain powerful next week; Margot forecast to become hurricane

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Lee quickly exploded from a Category 2 storm to Category 5 overnight, with winds over 160 mph, doubling its power in less than 24 hours and continuing to grow. As of late Friday afternoon, it had weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 mph.

Forecasts suggest the storm will remain powerful Category 4 storm as it angles north of the Caribbean. Forecasters said the storm would likely slow its forward motion substantially, keeping it in favorable conditions for even further strengthening for a long period of time.

In its 5 p.m. Eastern time Friday update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is located about 500 miles east of the Caribbean’s northern Leeward Islands moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Its hurricane-force winds extend out 35 miles and tropical storm-force winds extend out 150 miles.

“Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week,” the forecast said.

Though still far out in the Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center warned that “dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday and Monday.”

The weather service said in a briefing Friday morning that South Florida beaches will experience “deteriorating beach and boating conditions” by the middle of next week and a likely risk of deadly rip currents starting as soon as Monday. As Lee gradually builds swells during the week, there could be some minor beach erosion from rough surf pounding against shore at high tide.

Long-range forecasts suggest Lee will likely curve north next week and the threat to Florida is low, the hurricane center said.

“It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

Lee is the fourth Atlantic hurricane of the 2023 season, behind Don, Franklin and Idalia, and the third major hurricane, meaning Category 3 or above. Franklin and Idalia were major hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic on Thursday. The storm is forecast to turn north and is not currently a threat to South Florida.

It is expected to become a hurricane early next week, the center’s latest update said. If so, Margot would become the season’s fifth.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the system was about 705 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa, moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. It should continue moving in that direction over the next several days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

The season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

