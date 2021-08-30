Category 4 Ida hammers southern Louisiana

Hurricane Ida blasted southern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Video recorded in Lafourche Parish, west of New Orleans, showed downed trees, snapped utility poles and damaged homes. (Aug. 29)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Very, very bad': Images show damage, flooding from Hurricane Ida

    Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a 'catastrophic' storm surge.

  • Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall

    Hurricane Ida made landfall along parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday as a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Ida could inundate much of the Louisiana shoreline as the state grapples with a COVID surge already taxing hospitals. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday said it appeared hundreds of thousands living in low-lying areas had evacuated, but evacuating COVID patients was not an option. “Evacuating these large hospitals is just not an option because there are not any other hospitals with the capacity to take them… This is a major, major storm that is going to test us in ways that we've not been tested before for a lot of reasons, but this COVID situation is certainly one of them.” New Orleans residents braced for the storm. Bourbon Street was practically deserted Sunday morning and businesses were boarded up. Local Janette Cole said she hopes for the best but fears for the worst. "Well, I mean, I believe in my city. I believe that, you know, things are going to work out. I'm just afraid that this will be another Hurricane Katrina." U.S. President Joe Biden tracked the hurricane from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday. “I want to emphasize again. This is going to be a devastating – a devastating hurricane. A life-threatening storm. So please. All you folks in Mississippi. Louisiana, Mississippi and God knows, maybe even further east. Take precautions. Take it really very seriously.” It’s the first major test of the state’s levee system since Katrina in 2005… 16 years ago to this very day.Governor Edwards said Ida could be the state's worst direct hit by a hurricane since the 1850s.

  • Wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., blowing off roofs and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast toward New Orleans. (Aug. 29)

  • Powerful winds hammer New Orleans as Hurricane Ida comes ashore

    AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was live in New Orleans on Aug. 29 as Ida slammed into Louisiana, hitting New Orleans with intense wind gusts and driving rain.

  • Tropical Storm Nora facing, after leaving 1 dead, 7 missing

    Tropical Storm Nora is dropping heavy rains along the Gulf of California after weakening from a hurricane that set off floods and landslides on Mexico's Pacific coast, caused havoc in Puerta Vallarta and left at least one dead and seven missing. Communities in the coastal states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco experienced heavy rain and rough surf as the storm moved northward battering itself by staying close to shore. In Jalisco state, officials said a teenager from Spain was killed Saturday night when a hotel partially collapsed in Puerto Vallarta amid severe flooding when Nora passed by the tourist city as a Category 1 hurricane.

  • New Orleans braces for Hurricane Ida as it barrels toward the southern U.S.

    Hurricane Ida could cause big problems for New Orleans, even if it doesn't make a direct hit. Ida is bearing down on The Big Easy and could make landfall 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast. Omar Villafranca reports from Louisiana.

  • Ida blows a roof off a building in New Orleans' French Quarter

    AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler was live in New Orleans on Aug. 29, where Hurricane Ida had already caused severe damage to a building shortly after landfall.

  • Tom Brady, seven other Bucs make NFL top 100 for 2021

    In the wake of their staggering Super Bowl run, the individual value of a number of Bucs players has increased greatly in the eyes of society’s most significant segment: Their peers. NFL.com’s 2021 rollout of the annual list of the NFL’s top 100 players — as voted on by the players themselves — is being completed this weekend, with eight Bucs appearing in this year’s rankings. That’s three ...

  • Hurricane Ida makes landfall

    Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon as a category 4 storm. Watch live coverage: https://tinyurl.com/2efsnrrc

  • Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocking out power in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the coast with 150 mile-per-hour winds, torrential downpours and pounding surf that submerged much of the shoreline under several feet of water. Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area with the failure of all eight transmission lines that deliver electricity to Louisiana's largest city, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported. Ida slammed ashore around noon near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a hub of the Gulf's offshore energy industry, blasting the coast with hurricane-force winds extending 50 miles (80 km) out from the eye of the storm.

  • Ida: Exclamation point on record onslaught of US landfalls

    In the past two years, hurricanes have been brewing, strengthening and hitting the United States at a record pace, and Ida will likely go down as one of the nastiest of a dangerous bunch. While not quite record-setting, Ida is among some of strongest and fastest intensifying storms in more than 150 years of hurricane records. When it hit Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, Ida tied for fifth “with a whole bunch of other notorious storms,” for highest wind speed when making landfall in the United States, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

  • Wisconsin police shooting victim says he hopeful to walk again

    A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white police officer in Wisconsin expects to be walking soon, an accomplishment he says is tempered by fears of it happening again.

  • Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida

    Louisiana officials said Ida could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane around Sunday afternoon or evening. If forecasts prove accurate, Ida will end up making U.S. landfall 16 years after the region was devastated by Hurricane Katrina.Officials in U.S. coastal areas preparing for the storm urged residents to move boats out of harbors and encouraged early evacuations.

  • LSU football relocating to Houston, Tulane moving to Birmingham ahead of Hurricane Ida

    "This will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s."

  • South Louisiana residents prepare for Ida

    Long lines at gas stations as residents of South Louisiana prepare for Hurricane Ida. (Aug. 28)

  • Hurricane Ida rips off part of roof at Lady of the Sea hospital after Louisiana landfall

    Video posted to Twitter showed a large section of the Lady of the Sea hospital roof peeling off as Ida's winds whipped through Galliano, Louisiana.

  • Watch this live video of Hurricane Ida striking New Orleans

    Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.

  • Hurricane Ida slams critical U.S. oil port as it makes landfall

    (Reuters) -Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, lashing critical U.S. oil infrastructure with winds up to 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour). The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest privately-owned crude terminal in the United States, paused deliveries ahead of the storm after forecasts indicated possible impacts to its operational areas. LOOP's marine terminal is located in open waters about 18 nautical miles (29 km) off the shores of Louisiana, while Port Fourchon is its land base.

  • Debris flies as New Orleans faces a city-wide power outage

    AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was live in New Orleans, where Hurricane Ida knocked out the power to virtually the entire city, including the city's crucial sewage pumps.

  • Hundreds of Gazans protest blockade along Israeli frontier

    Hundreds of Palestinians gathered Sunday night along the separation fence with Israel, setting tires on fire and throwing explosives as Gaza's Hamas rulers pressed ahead with a campaign aimed at pressuring Israel to ease a stifling blockade of the territory. It was the second consecutive nighttime border protest and took place hours after Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on alleged Hamas targets in response to the unrest. Hamas officials have promised to hold nightly protests all week.