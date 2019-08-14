The Catena Media (STO:CTM) Share Price Is Down 47% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Catena Media plc (STO:CTM) share price is down 47% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 3.6%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 15% in the last three years. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 19% in a month.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Catena Media share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 24%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth. It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Catena Media's revenue is actually up 41% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Catena Media in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

The last twelve months weren't great for Catena Media shares, which cost holders 47%, while the market was up about 3.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 5.2% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

