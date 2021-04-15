Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

In the latest trading session, Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.52, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the construction equipment company had gained 1.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

CAT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 20.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.95 billion, up 2.99% from the year-ago period.

CAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.23 per share and revenue of $46.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.46% and +11.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.43% higher. CAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CAT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.1.

Meanwhile, CAT's PEG ratio is currently 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sees Oil Demand Peak in Transportation 5 Years Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Add Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to the list of forecasters calling for oil demand to peak sooner rather than later.The bank brought forward its forecast for peak oil demand in the transportation sector by one year to 2026, if not sooner, largely due to the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles. Overall crude consumption will keep expanding this decade due to jet fuel and petrochemicals, but growth will be at an “anemic” pace past 2025.Goldman is the latest to reevaluate what the end of demand growth will look like for oil. Among the most aggressive calls is that from BP Plc, which said last year that the era of oil demand growth may already be over, while the International Energy Agency has taken a more conservative view than BP, seeing demand plateau from around 2030.Most recently, Wood Mackenzie Ltd. warned of the “severe” risks for oil companies not preparing for an accelerated energy transition. If governments move aggressively to cut greenhouse emissions in line with the Paris Climate Accord, oil consumption would start to decline as early as 2023“Government policies driving higher efficiency gains and lower emissions have had the strongest bearing on road transport demand,” Goldman analysts including Nikhil Bhandari and Damien Courvalin said in a report. “Petrochemicals will become the new baseload for oil demand, driven by economic growth and rising consumption, especially in emerging markets.”See also: Woodmac Sees ‘Severe’ Impact for Oil & Gas in 2-Degree WorldAvoiding peak oil this decade largely comes as economic growth continues in emerging markets, while for developed markets, Goldman sees overall oil demand never returning to 2019 levels. The decrease in road transport demand, which accounts for 43% of overall oil consumption, is also being exacerbated by a shift toward permanent work-from-home behaviors in the wake of the pandemic, the report said.Tightening emission targets in the U.S. and Europe are spurring the outlook for rising electric vehicle penetration, which if adopted at an even faster pace, could drive road transport demand to peak one year earlier than the bank’s base-case scenario. Meanwhile, significantly higher oil prices could also bring forward the peak for overall oil demand, the bank said.For others in the oil and gas industry, the end of oil demand growth is still some ways off and fossil fuel will still be needed as countries work toward their environmental goals. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield pegged peak consumption at 2035 during the BloombergNEF summit earlier this week.While the future is one of lower carbon, oil continues to help fill the world’s robust energy needs and has remained essential even as the pandemic ravaged economies globally, said Bruce Niemeyer, vice president of strategy and sustainability at Chevron Corp.“It’s a very big planet, with lots of needs around the world,” Niemeyer said at the summit on Wednesday. “As we work toward that lower carbon future, we have to be very thoughtful about the energy system today, its size and how it can evolve to be lower carbon and lower carbon for everybody.”(Updates with context from IEA forecast in third paragraph and adds comments from Chevron, Pioneer in last three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, ...

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Again Today

    After losing nearly 3% of their value on Wednesday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) resumed their decline on Thursday, closing the trading session down by 8.1%. As you've probably heard by now, on Wednesday, would-be fuel-cell-truck company Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced a tie-up with CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) to build out a hydrogen-fueling infrastructure across Germany, connecting hydrogen pipelines to fueling stations at which fuel-cell-powered vehicles could top off their tanks. After all, Plug has a hydrogen-production business.

  • Prosecutors could file charges against the police officer who killed Daunte Wright as early as Wednesday, reports say

    The charging decision is expected to happen Wednesday, KSTP and the Star Tribune reported. Kim Potter resigned from the police department Tuesday.

  • Biden news - live: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

    Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. Despite his prominence in society circles on both sides of the Atlantic, the incident led Westin to keep a low media profile throughout much of the rest of his life. He has continued to lease the historic Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park in southeast England, a 17th-century “folly” where Edward VIII abdicated. In 1989, Weston and his wife founded Windsor, a wealthy resort community in Vero Beach, Florida, helping design the lay-out of the community, golf course and polo field. A 2013 article in Toronto Life described the enclave as a “plutocrats’ playground,” where a tight-knit group of jet-setters convene in a not-quite-retirement community to “play polo, hit the links, plan corporate takeovers and party.” The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”

  • White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was just one toe away from the 24th perfect game in MLB history

    Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going in the ninth inning. Then a toe got in the way.

  • New Zealand mosque shooter's court hearing postponed due to no-show

    The mass shooter who killed 51 people in New Zealand in 2019 did not appear in court on Thursday after seeking a judicial review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity". White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced in August to jail for life without parole for the murders at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, the worst mass shooting in the country's history. He launched a legal challenge this week seeking a review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity".

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • How Jim Furyk’s loopy swing gets him on the fairways as others hit long at RBC Heritage

    The two-time Heritage champion and Hilton Head crowd favorite known as “The Grinder” says Harbour Town Golf Links fits his style.

  • Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema partner on a bipartisan proposal to hike the minimum wage

    Sinema, a Democrat, voted against including a $15 minimum wage increase in the $1.9 trillion stimulus. Romney is one of the few moderate Republicans.

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • U.S. spy chiefs say China is 'unparalleled priority'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. spy agency leaders said on Wednesday that China is an "unparalleled" priority, citing Beijing's regional aggression and cyber capabilities as they testified at a public congressional "Worldwide Threats" hearing for the first time in more than two years. "Given that China is an unparalleled priority for the intelligence community, I will start with highlighting certain aspects of the threat from Beijing," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee. She described China as increasingly "a near-peer competitor challenging the United States in multiple arenas."

  • France urges citizens to leave Pakistan amid anti-French protests

    An email from the French embassy warns of "serious threats" after anti-blasphemy protests.