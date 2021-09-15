Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Deaux
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.

Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already increasing lag times for delivery.

“It’s been more of an issue for a number of our suppliers who’ve had more trouble with labor than we have, but clearly labor is tight, there’s no question about it,” Umpleby said during an interview in Las Vegas.

After millions of workers lost jobs last year, the rapid snapback in economic activity has left many businesses short-staffed, adding to constraints that are slowing supply chains and stoking inflation concerns. A report last week showed U.S. job openings rose to a fresh record high in July, highlighting the lingering worker paucity that’s making it challenging for companies to meet demand.

Union Pacific Corp.’s CEO recently said labor shortage are likely to fuel cargo congestion into next year. Those concerns pose a further risk of supply-chain snags after Caterpillar said in April that a dearth of semiconductors could hurt equipment deliveries this year.

Umpleby said the company has added U.S. jobs during the recovery from the pandemic, and is hiring across the globe. He also said that it’s focused on offering competitive pay. When asked if the company is increasing wages or extending benefits, Umpleby said it is, without providing specifics.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar will continue to offset rising raw material costs by increasing prices on its equipment, Umpleby said. In response to a question about whether the company is considering getting more of its materials from domestic suppliers, Umpleby said it continuously explores options in adjusting sourcing, but declined to say whether they’re committing to more U.S.-based producers.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UPS exec sees supply chain disarray extending into 2022

    UPS is girding for more supply chain problems in 2022 after this year's upheaval, but does not expect the disruption to cause huge spikes in transport costs, the shipping giant's international president Scott Price told AFP.

  • Best Buy (BBY) Gains Sheen on Strong Demand, Online Sales

    Best Buy (BBY) strives to meet rising demand for technology products and services through robust omni-channel offerings and efforts to boost assortments.

  • Christmas cheer could be in short supply as lorry crisis gathers speed

    The Government cannot guarantee there will be enough lorries on the roads this Christmas, the Transport Secretary has admitted, as concerns continue to mount over Britain’s supply chain crisis.

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the regular trading session closed Tuesday when an industry group reported that weekly crude inventories and fuel inventories had decreased. Futures in New York rose about 0.5% after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels a day, while gasoline and diesel combined decreased by a similar volume, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier, oil settled little changed as investors tracked U.S. dolla

  • Video Game Spending Hit Record for August, Boosted by Consoles

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumer spending on video game hardware, content and accessories hit a record high for the month of August, assuaging concerns that the pandemic boost in gaming would wane with economic re-openings. Total spending rose 7% last month compared with a year ago to $4.4 billion, according to data from NPD Group released Tuesday. So far this year, spending has increased 13% to $37.9 billion compared with the same period a year earlier. The video game industry was among the big benefici

  • Apple’s iPhone Events Are Usually Gloomy Days for Its Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day the devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives including Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1% to close at $148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, according to

  • Activision Blizzard hit with federal labor complaint alleging mistreatment of protesting employees

    Activision Blizzard Inc. is facing additional charges of mistreating workers who had protested against the videogame maker's response to sexual harassment and discrimination allegations.

  • Caterpillar (CAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $202.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day.

  • Investors who want income need to understand this overlooked stock-market strategy

    As a result, many income-seeking investors have migrated from bonds, considered the safest income investments, to the stock market. This exchange traded fund is rated five stars (the highest) by Morningstar.

  • Korea Unemployment Drops to Record Low as Job Seekers Stay Home

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean unemployment unexpectedly dropped to a record low in August as restrictions to combat the nation’s worst virus outbreak prevented job seekers from searching for work.The jobless rate tumbled to 2.8% from 3.3% in July as the economic participation rate declined, the statistics office said Wednesday. Economists had expected an increase to 3.5%. Still, the economy added 518,000 positions from a year earlier, a sixth straight month of gains.Government officials had expect

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • Why This Former NYSE Trader Bought Shares of AMC, Affirm And Moderna On Tuesday

    Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Tuesday morning, and the long-time trader made some trades in some big-name stocks such as Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). AMC’s stock had a strong day on Monday, following Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) announcement that the rest of Disney’s 2021 movies will exclusively have in-theater premiers. On Tuesday, AMC’s stock opened down about 1.5%. Green put out an ord

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Judge in Prince Andrew sex-abuse lawsuit declines to OK release of secret settlement that could help him

    Prince Andrew brought in an American lawyer to rep him at a hearing in the sex-abuse suit against him Monday, but little was resolved.

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • A wave of e-commerce logistics startups is threatening to break the UPS and FedEx duopoly

    FedEx and UPS are making changes that are upsetting the status quo and driving new players, and millions in venture capital into package delivery.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • Harris Teeter grocery stores will be temporarily closing a little earlier. Here’s why.

    Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Harris Teeter offered employees bonuses, temporary $2 hourly pay increases and hired more than 5,000 workers.