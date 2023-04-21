Police investigating following ‘phone threat’ at Caterpillar facility in Clayton
A heavy police presence was reported outside of the Caterpillar Logistics facility in Clayton on Friday.
Clayton Police officers responded in regard to a potential bomb threat received by the Caterpillar Facility in the 6600 block of Hoke Road, a Clayton Police spokesperson told News Center 7.
Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed police responded after it received a “phone threat.”
Several area K-9 units responded to assist in searching the facility, according to Clayton Police.
The facility was evacuated but was back to regular business.
It remains under investigation.