Police investigating following ‘phone threat’ at Caterpillar facility in Clayton

A heavy police presence was reported outside of the Caterpillar Logistics facility in Clayton on Friday.

Clayton Police officers responded in regard to a potential bomb threat received by the Caterpillar Facility in the 6600 block of Hoke Road, a Clayton Police spokesperson told News Center 7.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed police responded after it received a “phone threat.”

Several area K-9 units responded to assist in searching the facility, according to Clayton Police.

The facility was evacuated but was back to regular business.

It remains under investigation.