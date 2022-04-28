Caterpillar Overcomes Supply Chain Issues Amid Demand Surge

Joe Deaux
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc.’s first-quarter profit topped analysts’ expectations as surging demand and higher prices for the company’s diggers, bulldozers and trucks offset the impact of rising costs for raw materials and ongoing supply-chain issues.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The producer of construction and mining equipment posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.88 a share, surpassing the $2.61 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 14% to $13.6 billion, topping estimates.

The company “achieved double-digit sales growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said Thursday in a statement. “We remain focused on supporting our customers and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth.”

Shares were down 0.5% as of 7:02 a.m. in New York during premarket trading.

Caterpillar’s results signal that uncertainties from supply-chain bottlenecks are becoming more manageable for the producer of iconic yellow diggers and bulldozers, though also hint and the impacts of economic slowdown in China. Sales in China slumped on lower demand, though the company benefited from higher sales and demand in North American non-residential construction and higher industry appetite for mining equipment.

North American sales were boosted by higher-end user demand for equipment and parts from improving non-residential construction, though sales in China slumped due to lower demand, the company said.

Caterpillar said it expects margins to be better in the second half of the year compared to the first six months of 2022, and expects price increases to more than offset rising manufacturing cost for the year.

Supply-chain issues should improve as this year unfolds, with price hikes of machinery offsetting higher raw material and labor costs, analysts at Edward Jones wrote in a note to clients. Caterpillar’s earnings recovery from the pandemic are tracking ahead of expectations, but this is fairly reflected in the stock, the analysts said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar profit beats estimates on higher demand, price hikes

    The company, a proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from increased construction demand in North America, while a rise in oil and commodity prices has led to more orders for equipment used to facilitate production and transport. The company has also managed to dodge the impact of supply-chain challenges and higher input costs, exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine, by announcing a series of price hikes. Caterpillar said on Thursday it continues to anticipate further price increases to offset manufacturing costs in 2022 that will help improve its margins in the second half of the year, compared with the first.

  • McDonald's leans on price hikes to beat earnings estimates

    Rising wages due to a tight labor market and soaring costs of ingredients such as chicken and beef have forced U.S. restaurant chains to announce a series of price hikes, which have seen little resistance from consumers so far. McDonald's investments in delivery services, digital restaurant kiosks and drive-thru lanes have also given it an edge over smaller fast-food chains, which have been forced to cut down on operating hours due to staff shortages. The introduction of a loyalty program late last year, letting subscribers on McDonald's app earn points they can redeem on burgers and fries, has also helped drive a 3.5% increase in first-quarter comparable sales in the United States, its biggest market.

  • Caterpillar Beats Earnings Estimates but the Stock Falls. Blame Inflation.

    Caterpillar reports earnings per share of $2.88 from $13.6 billion in sales. Analysts were looking for profit of $2.60 on sales of about $13.3 billion.

  • Linde ups low end of 2022 earnings view despite cuts to Russian ops

    The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, expects adjusted earnings per share to grow by between 11% and 13% this year, excluding currency effects. Linde said the guidance range takes account of expectations that there will be no Russian earnings from the middle of the year after winding down its operations in the country. In March the company said it was suspending all business development activities in Russia, ceasing supply to certain customers, and divesting industrial assets to reduce its footprint in the country.

  • China Stocks Rise for Second Day as Shanghai Covid Cases Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks gained as investors drew comfort from signs that the twin Covid outbreaks in Shanghai and Beijing are stabilizing, and as policy makers stepped up efforts to bolster the economy.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bu

  • Caterpillar shares up 1.4% premarket after earnings beat estimates

    Caterpillar Inc. shares rose 1.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of construction and mining equipment blew past estimates for the first quarter. Caterpillar posted net income of $1.537 billion, or $2.86 a share, for the quarter, up from $1.530 billion, or $2.77 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.88, ahead of the $2.60 FactSet consensus. Revenue and sales rose to $13.589 billion from $11.887 billion, also ahead of the $13.253 billion FactSet

  • What Is IRS Form 1099-C: Cancellation of Debt?

    If you have debt that is canceled by a lender, you may receive IRS Form 1099-C. Although you are no longer liable to repay the debt, you can't simply forget about it. The IRS may consider the forgiven amount as … Continue reading → The post What Is IRS Form 1099-C: Cancellation of Debt? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oklahoma Advances Bill to Bar Banks From Muni Deals Over Gun Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oklahoma lawmakers advanced a bill that would bar the state from working with companies that have restrictive gun policies, a step that could hurt Wall Street’s public-finance business there. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupte

  • Is Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout a Done Deal?

    The short answer is "no." There are several hurdles left to clear before Musk can take ownership of Twitter.

  • European Gas Falls as Buyers Eye Options to Keep Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep receiving supply from Russia without violating sanctions. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponThe most-widely traded June co

  • Hong Kong Has Surprise Export Drop as China Locks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s exports plunged in March by the most since January 2020 as Covid restrictions in China weighed on the flow of goods. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponExports fell 8.9% last month from

  • Southwest Airlines stock rallies as revenue more than doubles, tops expectations after 'sharp rebound' in March

    Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. climbed 3.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss but revenue that beat expectations, amid a "sharp rebound" in March. The company swung to a net loss of $278 million, or 47 cents a share, from net income of $116 million, or 19 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of 32 cents was wider than the FactSet loss consensus of 30 cents. Revenue s

  • Chinese Commodities Shrug at Xi’s Pledge as Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities prices in China hardly registered President Xi Jinping’s call for an “all-out” push on infrastructure spending, as markets assess the ongoing damage to demand from the nation’s series of virus-related lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Privat

  • Nokia Stock Rises as Strong 5G Demand Leads to an Earnings Beat

    Nokia keeps its guidance for the full year unchanged, saying it expects net sales of €22.9 billion to €24.1 billion on a constant currency basis.

  • Merck profit tops expectations on demand for COVID pill, cancer drugs

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday reported quarterly profit and sales that beat estimates and raised its full-year forecasts on strong demand for top-selling cancer drug Keytruda, its Gardasil vaccine and COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir. The U.S. drugmaker's shares rose 2.1% to $86.15 before the opening bell as revenue rose 50% to $15.9 billion, with most of the growth coming from sales of molnupiravir, which was approved in November. Analyst had expected sales of $14.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls De Grey Mining Limited ( ASX:DEG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Dollar domination continues, as yen slumps to two-decade low

    The dollar roared higher across major rivals on Thursday, notably against the yen, which slumped to a level not seen in two decades as the Bank of Japan vowed to continue a dovish stance and pledged unlimited bond buying. The yen (USDJPY) slid 1.3% to ¥130.20 against the dollar, a level not seen in more than two decades. At its policy meeting, the Bank of Japan pledged to buy unlimited 10-year fixed-rate Japanese Government Bonds (BX:TMBMKJP-10Y) to defend a 0.25% yield level.

  • Questor: If you have an appetite for risk, try digging a little deeper

    It has been a tough week for mining shares, which have borne the brunt of fears that lockdowns in China may cause global economic growth to stall.

  • Gold Bulls Looking to Play Recession Fears in Europe

    Gold is not falling tick-by-tick with the greenback’s rise into a 2-year high, suggesting there may be a major buyer testing the waters.

  • Aluminum Rebounds on China Infrastructure Push, Low Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rebounded in London as investors assessed a major Chinese infrastructure push and dwindling stockpiles of the metal.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsChina’s President Xi Jinping on Wednes