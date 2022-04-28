Caterpillar Overcomes Supply Chain Issues Amid Demand Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc.’s first-quarter profit topped analysts’ expectations as surging demand and higher prices for the company’s diggers, bulldozers and trucks offset the impact of rising costs for raw materials and ongoing supply-chain issues.

The producer of construction and mining equipment posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.88 a share, surpassing the $2.61 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue rose 14% to $13.6 billion, topping estimates.

The company “achieved double-digit sales growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said Thursday in a statement. “We remain focused on supporting our customers and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth.”

Shares were down 0.5% as of 7:02 a.m. in New York during premarket trading.

Caterpillar’s results signal that uncertainties from supply-chain bottlenecks are becoming more manageable for the producer of iconic yellow diggers and bulldozers, though also hint and the impacts of economic slowdown in China. Sales in China slumped on lower demand, though the company benefited from higher sales and demand in North American non-residential construction and higher industry appetite for mining equipment.

North American sales were boosted by higher-end user demand for equipment and parts from improving non-residential construction, though sales in China slumped due to lower demand, the company said.

Caterpillar said it expects margins to be better in the second half of the year compared to the first six months of 2022, and expects price increases to more than offset rising manufacturing cost for the year.

Supply-chain issues should improve as this year unfolds, with price hikes of machinery offsetting higher raw material and labor costs, analysts at Edward Jones wrote in a note to clients. Caterpillar’s earnings recovery from the pandemic are tracking ahead of expectations, but this is fairly reflected in the stock, the analysts said.

