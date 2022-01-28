Caterpillar pushes through supply constraints in strong Q4

FILE - A Puckett Machinery Company technician walks past a new heavy duty Caterpillar excavator that awaits modification at Puckett Machinery Company in Flowood, Miss. Sept. 18, 2019. Caterpillar continued to see a healthy surge in sales during its fourth quarter of 2022, as the economy strengthens. Sales climbed 23% to $13.8 billion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MICHELLE CHAPMAN
·2 min read

Caterpillar's sales surged in the final quarter of the year despite ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain that have hit almost every sector of the economy.

Sales climbed 23% to $13.8 billion, the construction machinery company said Friday, topping Wall Street expectations for $13.36 billion, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research forecast.

Construction industry sales rose 27%, driven by an improvement in dealer inventories, higher end-user demand and increased prices.

Sales in the resource industries segment also climbed 27% on higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, and higher prices. End-user demand was higher in mining and heavy construction.

The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — expanded 5.7% in 2021. It was the strongest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 after a previous recession. That accelerated toward the end of the year, with growth hitting an unexpectedly brisk 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

That growth, fueled by the emergence of the U.S. from a pandemic induced recession, has tightened supply everywhere, including for Caterpillar.

“Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand,” CEO Jim Umpleby said in a prepared statement.

But the pandemic has created other massive shifts, including a migration to larger homes that could accommodate people working, or going to school, from home.

Sales of new single family homes rose in December to their highest level in 10 months. The increase put the seasonally adjusted annual sales pace to 811,000 for the month, according to the Commerce Department on Wednesday, an 11.9% increase over November’s figure, which was revised down to 725,000 from 744,000.

In that environment, demand for Caterpillar's yellow-and-black machinery has surged.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Caterpillar Inc. earned $2.12 billion, or $3.91 per share. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $2.69 per share, far exceeding Wall Street's per-share expectations of $2.23.

A year earlier the Deerfield, Illinois, company earned $780 million, or $1.42 per share.

Revenue for the entire year jumped 22%, to $51 billion. Caterpillar's full year profit more than doubled to $6.49 billion, or $11.83 per share. Adjusted earnings were $10.81 per share.

Shares declined slightly before the market open amid a broad pullback in U.S. markets.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar warns of margin pressure as production costs bite

    The world's largest heavy-duty equipment maker's shares fell 1.6% in premarket trading. Factory shutdowns, clogged ports and labor shortages triggered by the pandemic have hammered companies across industries over the last year, causing manufacturing costs to soar and production lines to freeze. Caterpillar said it expects to raise prices again this year, after hiking rates twice last year, to help mitigate some of the soaring costs.

  • Caterpillar reports big profit and revenue beats, but stock slips as costs surge

    Caterpillar Inc. reported Friday big profit and revenue beats, as sales of all three of its major business segments rose above expectations, but the stock slipped 0.4% premarket as cost increases outpaced sales growth. Net income nearly tripled, to $2.12 billion, or $3.91 a share, from $780 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.69 from $2.12, well above the FactSet consensus of $2.26. Revenue grew 22.8% to $13.80 b

  • Caterpillar Beats Earnings Estimates as Supply-Chain Issues Can’t Derail It. But the Stock Falls.

    Caterpillar shares were lower even after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers on Friday. It managed to deal with supply-chain issues and inflation admirably, but investors don’t care about 2021 — they want to hear more about 2022. Caterpillar (ticker: CAT) shares fell about 1% in premarket trading.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • Tesla stock falls as EV maker throws ‘curveballs’ at bulls

    Tesla Inc. shares trade at their lowest since October, as investors look past solid quarterly results to worry anew about the electric-vehicle maker's timelines, promises, and constraints on production.

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.

  • Stock Market Correction: 2 Bulletproof Stocks That Will Still Be Standing After The Dip

    Investors are panicking as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to cool off inflation. The Nasdaq entered correction territory, defined as a 10% pullback from a previous peak, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were hovering on the brink of that this week, showing every sector is getting hit. Target (NYSE: TGT) has arguably performed better than any brick-and-mortar retailer during the pandemic, but the stock still looks cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 16.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Abruptly Surges in Record Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures suddenly spiked the most on record Thursday afternoon, a dramatic move that signaled bearish wagers being squeezed out of the market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000

  • Intel stock hits lowest price in more than a year, and there is another shoe to drop

    Intel Corp. weathered another tough investor reaction to its earnings report Thursday despite strong results, as the chip maker faces another challenge in addition to falling margins: A looming oversupply of PCs that promises to hit its largest business segment.