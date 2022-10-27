Caterpillar Shares Soar as Higher Sales Fuel Demand Optimism

Joe Deaux
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. sold more of its iconic yellow bulldozers and diggers than analysts expected, weathering supply chain snarls, surging raw material costs and a global economic slowdown. Shares surged almost 10%.

The bellwether company reported higher shipments of machines and increased prices across its end markets in the third quarter, more than offsetting surging inflation costs that have dogged American companies for over a year. Third-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.95 per share, beating the $3.18 average estimate of 24 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Caterpillar is one of the world’s largest machinery producers and demand for its equipment can reflect the health of industries from mining and construction to oil and gas. Its earnings come as growth in the US, the world’s biggest economy, rebounded on the backs of resilient consumers and businesses. Some economists cut estimates for third-quarter growth for US goods and services given that a stronger dollar has squeezed the nation’s exports to the rest of the world.

The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index this year as underlying demand for the company’s end businesses remain buoyant.

“We continued to see healthy demand across most of our end markets during the third quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said Thursday in the company’s earnings statement.

The machinery maker has been hit by rising freight and material costs throughout the year, eating into profit margins and forcing it to employ different logistics strategies to damp the impact. The third quarter suggests Caterpillar may be getting past the worst of it, and the company indicated in a presentation that it expects fourth-quarter price hikes to more than offset manufacturing cost increases.

Despite that, headwinds continue in one of the key markets for the company. Construction-related sales in the Asia-Pacific region were little changed last quarter, signaling that one of its most challenged regions continues to struggle.

China has been a drag on Caterpillar as Covid-related lockdowns and a general pullback in building has slowed growth in the nation to the lowest pace in decades. Caterpillar has previously said that China represents about 5% to 10% of the company’s total business sales.

(Updates with details starting in third paragraph)

