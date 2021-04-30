Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $227.47 per share and the market cap of $124 billion, Caterpillar stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Caterpillar is shown in the chart below.


Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Caterpillar is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.57% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Caterpillar has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.25, which is worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. The overall financial strength of Caterpillar is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Caterpillar is poor. This is the debt and cash of Caterpillar over the past years:

Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Caterpillar has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $41.7 billion and earnings of $5.46 a share. Its operating margin is 10.91%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Caterpillar at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Caterpillar over the past years:

Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Caterpillar is 0.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Caterpillar's ROIC was 5.88, while its WACC came in at 5.71. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Caterpillar is shown below:

Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Caterpillar Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, the stock of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. To learn more about Caterpillar stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • On a Scottish isle, 'Limbo' breaks the refugee movie mold

    Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry was reluctant to read the script of “Limbo.” El-Masry rejoiced that his character, Omar, “is in the forefront of the narrative and there isn’t a Western character leading him on and letting him forget about his past,” which was exactly as writer-director Ben Sharrock had intended. “Limbo” is based on Sharrock’s own experience of studying and living in Arab countries, visiting refugee camps, and rooted in the fact that asylum-seekers are often sent to remote areas of northern European countries while they wait to hear their fate.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter just failed to lift off from the Martian surface, but it will try again on Friday

    Ingenuity didn't get off the ground for its ambitious fourth flight. NASA engineers have just a week left to push the Mars helicopter to its limits.

  • 5 people accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her pets have been arrested, LAPD says

    Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen and her dog walker was shot and injured in Los Angeles in February.

  • 114-year-old Nebraska woman becomes America's oldest living person

    A 114-year-old Nebraska woman who has taken the title of America's oldest living person says what she wants most is to eat with her friend after a year of pandemic restrictions.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Cruise travel could resume in July as new CDC guidelines allow ships to sail if 95% of passengers are vaccinated

    The CDC said 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the boats to sail again without trial voyages.

  • Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

    A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate's unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election complied Thursday with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. The release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret and ordered it made public. Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined.

  • Vietnam reports first local COVID-19 cases in 35 days

    Vietnam said on Thursday it had detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in 35 days, as authorities ordered tighter surveillance to prevent a new outbreak. Authorities ordered provinces and state agencies to tighten screening and controls and contact-tracing efforts were launched after the community infections were found, state broadcaster Vietnam Television reported. With its strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has successfully contained its three outbreaks of the virus so far and now is ramping up measures to prevent a fourth, as other countries in the region see sharp rises in cases.

  • Climate change threatens Qatar's fish farming

    This is Qatar's first offshore fish farm.It uses floating cages technology to produce 2,000 tonnes of fish annually.But its owners are hoping to double that number by expanding the project - in order to meet a growing demand for fresh fish in local markets and maintain stocks in offshore Gulf waters in the face of climate change.Warming waters, damage to coral reefs and overfishing could cause a 30% decline in future fish catch potential in Qatari waters by the end of the century.That’s according to Pedro Range, Research Assistant Professor at Qatar University."The fish stocks in Qatar are like everywhere else in the world not in a very healthy state. So there's been many years of very strong exploitation and that of course reflected in the declines somehow in the fisheries catches in the past decades…Although the fish species in Qatar are physiologically adapted to extreme conditions, they are probably also very close to the limits of what they can tolerate."Al-Qumra launched Samkna fish farm last November.The company said the project’s location – 30 miles offshore from Qatar’s Ruwais region - is characterized by cool water currents to achieve the best water quality and ensure shorter growth periods for the fish.But Range said it’s not enough to simply rely on local fish preservation efforts."In terms of climate change unfortunately the actions we can take at the local scale are irrelevant. Only on the global scale can these actions have a real effect on climate change. What we can do is control local pressures that interact with climate change in terms of controlling the fishery stocks and habitat availability".A University of British Columbia study in 2018 found that a third of marine species is at risk of becoming extinct in the Gulf by 2090.Al-Qumra is waiting on permits to build new cages which the company said would enable them to meet 60% of local demand in five years’ time.

  • Netflix and LaKeith Stanfield’s Mind-Meltingly Awesome Black Samurai Anime

    via NetflixYasuke concerns Japan’s first Black samurai, although a history lesson is not what’s provided by this six-part Netflix anime series. Enlivened by a cross-cultural spirit that blends East and West—and the classical and the modern—to create something refreshingly unique, showrunner and director LeSean Thomas’ animated venture (premiering April 29) uses its real-life origins as a launching pad for a fantastical tale of feudal war in which swordsmen and archers do battle alongside giant mechas, sentient robots, and magic-wielding warriors. Think of it as a hybrid of Yojimbo, Mobile Suit Gundam and Lone Wolf and Cub, much of it coated in arterial-spray torrents of blood.LaKeith Stanfield voices the hero of Thomas’ series: Yasuke, a real-life figure who, in this fictionalized story, is acquired in the 16th century from a Western trader by Lord Nobunaga (Takehiro Hira), who aims to unite all of Japan under his rule. That vision includes breaking with tradition by training both Yasuke and female soldier Natsumaru (Ming-Na Wen) as samurais—a decision that doesn’t sit well with their teacher, Mitsuhide, who views Nobunaga’s plan as a violation of Japan’s sacred heritage. This context is fleshed out in flashbacks that pepper the first few episodes, as well as in the opening sequence, which depicts a large-scale skirmish involving blaster-firing mechas, a trio of sorcerers with the ability to conjure magic web-shields, and the Dark General, whose forces triumph against those of Nobunaga, thereby compelling the defeated Lord to have his trusty right-hand man Yasuke kill him. Netflix’s ‘Sexify’ Is a Wild and Fun Exploration of the Female OrgasmYasuke is a perpetual outcast thanks to his skin color, such that during an early encounter with Nobunaga, the Lord (who’s never laid eyes on a Black man) tries to have Yasuke’s dark complexion scrubbed clean. Two decades later, the samurai lives in a remote village as the “Black Boatsman,” spending his days ferrying locals to and fro, and reluctantly training young Ichiro (Jan Chen) to be a warrior—at least, when he’s not drowning his sorrows in booze at the bar. Yasuke prefers to be alone and miserable, wallowing in his alienation and his shame for having killed his beloved master. Nonetheless, a reclusive existence isn’t in the cards; Yasuke is thrust into babysitting duty when singer Ichika hires him to transport her sick daughter Saki (Maya Tanida) to a doctor to treat her mysterious illness.This mission turns out to be more complicated, and perilous, than it initially appeared. On a frozen river, Yasuke, Ichika and Saki are attacked by a gang of mercenaries that include Russian werewolf Nikita, African shaman Achoja (William Christopher Stephens), and a quirky, wisecracking robot. In the ensuing conflict, Ichika perishes, leaving Yasuke to assume responsibility for Saki’s safe passage to her physician. It’s not long before that quest takes on added meaning for the samurai, given that Ichika’s necklace pendant is the same one that Natsumaru wore years earlier, and the man whose help Saki seeks is actually another figure from Yasuke’s past. Moreover, Saki herself is anything but ordinary; rather, she’s a girl with tremendous (if as-yet-untapped) magical powers. Thus, Yasuke gradually reveals the grander import of its hero’s undertaking, vacillating between now and then with a fluidity that keeps the action brisk and the surprises constant.Yasuke’s outsider status remains front-and-center throughout the ensuing adventure, which has him protecting Saki against not only the aforementioned bandits, but also their employer, a zealous Priest with mutant gifts and a taste for torture. Yasuke must also face off against imposing warriors blessed with supernatural abilities by Daimyo (Amy Hill), an ancient creature who’s envisioned as a witch with tendrils that extend from every part of her body. As eventually becomes clear, Daimyo covets Saki because the girl’s powers will grant her another century of life, as well as allow her to spread her darkness to every corner of Japan. Yasuke is having none of that, however, given that he soon develops a paternal bond with Saki—even as her formidable skills often wind up saving him from mortal danger.Yasuke’s somewhat straightforward narrative is energized by a wealth of intriguing specifics, and by an eclectic formal design that’s in tune with its larger themes. MAPPA studios’ animation is colorful, vibrant and dynamic; there’s a swift sharpness to characters’ clashing movements, and a lyrical trippiness to the series’ more out-there magical moments and detours to the astral plane. Even better is the Tangerine Dream-ish score by Flying Lotus, which melds ethereal electronica and jazzy horns with Japanese instruments and melodies in a manner that feels at home for a multicultural story that synthesizes the old and the new. Accompanied by Thundercat, Flying Lotus’ soundtrack is one of Yasuke’s consistent highlights, setting unexpectedly romantic and gloomy moods for a fable that’s often drenched in crimson gore, as director Thomas punctuates showdowns with brutal decapitations, disembowelments, and bodies being literally split in two—both horizontally and vertically.Stanfield’s vocal performance has a somber gravity that underscores Yasuke’s isolated condition, which slowly melts away as he bonds with a variety of characters who are more like him than their appearances suggest. Yasuke is a time-honored tale about a pariah finding love, family and community through dedication to upright ideals and unwavering courage and self-sacrifice in the face of imposing threats. At only six installments, it sometimes feels a bit rushed, and there’s a tendency for interesting characters to be introduced and then fatally dispatched in the span of a single episode. Still, such brevity is also a benefit, since it keeps ponderous commentary to a minimum, and allows the focus to remain on the proceedings’ lovely visuals, which pop off the screen and, during the climax, devolve into beautifully hallucinatory abstractness that’s attuned to the script’s themes of resurrection and transformation.A stand-alone affair that’s primed for future installments—think an alterna-reality Zatoichi—Yasuke is a sci-fi samurai saga that proves the value of diversity within a conventional framework. At once familiar and novel, it remixes disparate parts into a coherent whole, providing a new twist on the archetypal samurai hero. Not to mention that, when it gets down to fighting business, it downright slays.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 coronavirus variants can make people sicker or spread faster - and experts are monitoring others, including one spreading in India

    COVID-19 "variants of interest" include the coronavirus variant first found in India. It's not yet clear how its mutations change its behavior.

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

    For most of this month, intensive care units across Brazil were at or near capacity amid a crush of COVID-19 patients, and sedatives needed to intubate patients dwindled. It has ceased to be the virus’ global epicenter, as its death toll ebbed and was overtaken by India’s surge. The number of states with ICU capacity above 90% has slipped to 10, from 17 a month ago, according to data from the state-run Fiocruz medical research institute.

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.

  • Voting rights groups ask for federal intervention in Arizona, where a company owned by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist is conducting an 'audit' of the 2020 election

    The groups are asking the US Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to "deploy federal monitors" to safeguard 2.1 million ballots.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 10th Anniversary Is the Calm Before the Storm

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyIt has been a long 10 years in Buckingham Palace since Prince William walked into Westminster Abbey, leaned over to his father-in-law Michael Middleton, and joked, “It was supposed to be a small family affair.”As his bride made her way down the aisle, his brother Prince Harry whispered to him, “Wait till you see the dress.”And on their way out, Kate, according to lip-readers, said to William, “I’m so happy.”The bride and groom later emerged from the palace gates in a dark blue Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2 featuring the number plate “JU5T WED”.It was the perfect common touch to end a very grand day.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.Since that joyous afternoon 10 years ago, much has changed, but, despite a sea of troubles, and unfounded rumors of an affair, the couple are still as happily married as ever. Indeed, see the pictures released via William and Kate’s social media late yesterday to celebrate their anniversary: outdoors, fresh-faced, holding each other, laughing and smiling, no black-and-white, moody theatrics, some low-key knitwear, and (of course!) excellent hair and dentistry.Harry and Meghan and William and Kate are Battling to Do Good. It Might Benefit Us All.10 years 👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️📸 Chris Floyd pic.twitter.com/fPunbUz3VL— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 28, 2021 “They just get on with it,” one friend told The Daily Beast. “Kate is amazing, really nice, very diplomatic. Everybody likes her and it’s all basically “no drama’.”Their lives are, for the most part, shockingly dull, friends say. Occasional glamorous foreign holidays are a distant memory of pre-COVID times.Taken this week ahead of The Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary📸 Chris Floyd pic.twitter.com/aEgEiKRIdT— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 28, 2021 One or other does the school run from Kensington Palace to Battersea every day. (Prince George and Princess Charlotte both go to Thomas’s Battersea in South London, and Louis is expected to join them either this year or next.)I have been told by a reliable source that Kate has always refused to have a full-time housekeeper, firmly insisting that George, Charlotte, and Louis should understand that William loads the dishwasher and makes his own toast (hot buttered toast is a weakness of William’s, friends say, although Catherine, as he always calls her, has successfully encouraged him to cut down on carbs.)The engagements they uncomplainingly smile their way through as if they are having the best day of their lives are largely mind-numbing—on Tuesday, they spent a day at a farm. William drove a tractor and compared the GPS to the GPS in the rescue helicopters he used to fly for the RAF.Two reasons often given by friends of the couple for the apparent ease with which they have coped with the travails of royal life are the fact that they had known each other for many years before getting married, and also their decision to maintain as low a profile as possible for the first couple of years of their marriage, when William got a job with the RAF flying search-and-rescue missions in Wales.Catherine and Flight Lieutenant Wales spent 2011-2013 living far from the madding crowd in a remote farmhouse cottage on the Bodorgan Estate, paying £750 a month rent to their friend Gervis Meyrick, a niece of the Duke of Buccleuch (Scotland’s largest private landowner until he was topped by fashion king Anders Holch Povlsen).Beginning their married lives in Anglesey, a remote peninsula off the North Coast of Wales, in a place so isolated that William’s security detail were able to spot paparazzi from a mile off, gave them an extraordinary foundation of bedrock on which to build their marriage.They carried out almost no royal duties in those first years. They were assailed by the media for being lazy—but the graphics ordered up by angry picture desks denied what they had assumed would be a daily feeding frenzy of Kate pics meant little as the queen thoroughly approved of and strongly urged them to continue living off the royal grid for several years, just as she and Prince Philip had done in the early years of their marriage in Malta.There are many BP insiders who consider that at least part of the reason why the Meghan and Harry royal story ended in such spectacular disaster was because they rushed straight into high-profile public life.Much like Prince Harry in the army, who got a kick out of being plain old Harry Wales, judged on being a soldier like any other, William was treated as an equal and judged on his ability by the RAF. You can’t, after all, put someone up in a helicopter to pluck a seriously injured walker from a Welsh mountainside on the basis of their hereditary title.After Anglesey, the couple moved full -ime for several years to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate and William got a job at the East Anglian Air Ambulance.Some years after he left the service, William spoke rather movingly about how traumatic the job at times could be as part of his and Kate’s mental health campaigning.“I got very sad and very down about one particular family,” he told a conference, “I worked several times on very traumatic jobs involving children. After I had my own children, I think the relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge, and I started feeling things that I have never felt before. Talking was really important, but even that wasn't quite enough for one particular incident for me.”One particular trigger for William and Kate’s rather sequestered life was the publication in the French magazine Closer of pictures of Kate sunbathing topless at a villa in the south of France in September 2012.The couple were on a royal tour of the South Pacific when the pictures began to circulate around the world and William swiftly issued a furious response comparing the intrusion into his wife's privacy to the harassment his mother endured.The couple had a strong legal case under French privacy laws, and sued. Five long years later in 2017, a French court declared that the photographs were unlawful and substantial damages had to be paid, but the experience was bruising for the couple and they have stayed out of court since, instead adopting the Queen’s well-worn mantra that it is futile to either complain or explain, when it comes to the voracious tabloid press.The couple waited several years before getting pregnant, partly because they both insisted that gender discrimination baked into the law of succession should be removed before they got pregnant. Kate, with her husband's full support, would simply not accept that if her first child was a daughter and her second was a son the son would be monarch. Having waited to get the law changed, it was perhaps an inevitable expression of Sod’s Law that the first child was a boy, George.When George was born, in 2014, British patriotic lunacy was on full display as crowds of thousands turned up and camped outside the London hospital Kate was due to give birth in for weeks before the event.Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis followed in 2015 and 2018.However it was in the disastrous collapse of the relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that William and Kate have experienced the greatest failure of their royal lives so far. (A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Daily Beast that Harry and Meghan “privately congratulated” William and Kate on their anniversary.)Harry and Meghan met in 2016, and after a whirlwind romance announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.However, according to the sympathetic biography of Harry and Megan, Finding Freedom, things had begun to go sour long before then. Harry is said to have responded negatively to an alleged statement by William advising him to, “take as long as you need to get to know this girl.” The book said that in the statement Harry inferred snobbery on William’s part.Although they spent a happy Christmas together in 2017, by 2018 the cracks were beginning to show. By the time of Harry and Meghan's wedding, on May 19, 2018, Meghan and Kate had already had a massive showdown, which resulted in one of them making the other cry (the details are disputed).It seems like things never really recovered from this point, culminating in the January 2020 decision by Harry and Meghan to leave the British royal family, with the enmity between the two parties only deepening when the couple gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey in which they said that a member of the royal family had asked questions about what color the child’s skin would be, and Harry specifically accused his brother of being, “trapped” in the royal family.The drama of Meghan and Harry has forced the royals together, with reports that William, Charles and the Queen are co-operating more closely than ever before.The fallout from the exodus to California has also been mitigated somewhat, or at least put into proportion, by the coronavirus pandemic. William and Kate, both at home with video calling, have related well to the public, sharing the joys and miseries of homeschooling with millions of other parents. That common touch again. Both William and his dad Prince Charles contracted the coronavirus.The death of Prince Philip has of course brought into sharper focus the reality that the queen herself will likely pass away within the next few years. Charles is increasingly running the monarchy in all but name. Charles is, consequently, installing William as the effective custodian of the vast Duchy of Cornwall estate.This is all behind the scenes, and it will be a strange moment for the national British psyche when the queen dies, and the curtain goes up on the newly renamed cast.William will automatically become Prince of Wales when his father accedes to the throne and Kate will also inherit a new title, meaning that for the first time since the death of Diana we will have a Princess of Wales again. What will they be like? One thing we can say for sure is: very, very different in every way to Charles and Camilla.Although people who work for and with Charles speak warmly of him, he is a haughty and proud man in a way that William actively tries not to be. For example, William and Kate are, to my knowledge, the only royals, senior or not, who tell all staff to address them by their first name—which in Kate’s case is Catherine.That is one campaign with the public that the couple still have to win.The marital craft of William and Kate has sailed mostly serenely on sometimes rough seas for the past decade. The next decade looks set to be one of seismic change: Kate and William’s all-smiles challenge will be to make the inevitable hurricanes seem nothing but storms in a teacup.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India's oxygen crisis

    A surge of Covid-19 in a bastion of support for the Indian prime minister has been met with cover-ups and intimidation as his party workers scramble to limit political damage from the crisis during local elections, doctors allege. Doctors claim test results are being fudged, medical staff gagged and death tolls deliberately under-counted as the coronavirus begins to tear through Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by the man predicted to be prime minister Narendra Modi's successor. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is accused of using authoritarian tactics to suppress reporting of the scale of medical shortages as the pandemic takes hold among the state's 240m inhabitants. Uttar Pradesh, which is home to over 200 million people, also has strong symbolic importance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as it contains some of the holiest sites in Hinduism, including Varanasi and Ayodhya. An estimated 30 million people voted to elect local village leaders from 520,000 candidates in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with fears crowding at polling booths would worsen what has become India's fastest-growing state epidemic. Uttar Pradesh is also predicted to overtake Maharashtra, the state home to Mumbai, for new daily cases by the end of April, according to an Indian government think tank. Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and Rajasthan, has seen the highest weekly growth in new cases. One doctor, who works in the state's capital, Lucknow, estimated only one in every 20 Covid deaths were being officially recorded in the state. “Definitely, deaths are being undercounted,” the doctor told the Telegraph. “It is huge. It is deliberate so as to show less number of deaths so that image of the government is protected. "You go anywhere, any locality, people are cremating or burying their dead. Covid deaths happening at home are not counted at all.” Testing labs had also been told to sit on positive results to keep official figures down, he alleged. “Obviously, there is a fear among the doctors,” he said. “The government will terminate doctors if they talk about the crisis. And Yogi is just trying to downplay the havoc that is there in Uttar Pradesh.” Mr Adityanath earlier this week triggered panic after saying police could arrest individuals and hospitals reporting a shortage of medical oxygen or beds. Police in the state also this week prosecuted a man who had used Twitter to plead for oxygen for an elderly relative. Shashank Yadav was accused of making misleading statements, even though his appeal simply read: “Need oxygen cylinder, ASAP.” Mr Adityanath has insisted there is no shortage of oxygen or beds in the state, but the state will enter a full lockdown from Friday. Another doctor in the state said the government was trying to “hide the truth”. “If the chief minister visits hospitals, he shall regret his comments that there is no shortage of oxygen,” said an officer in a private hospital in Lucknow, who wished to remain anonymous. “He wants hospitals [to] hide the truth. He is least bothered about the people dying in hospitals and at homes,” he said. Reports of crematoriums overwhelmed by bodies have become increasingly at odds with official death tolls in the state. On Tuesday this week the local government reported 39 deaths in Lucknow, despite a single crematorium in the city's Bhainsakund district reporting 60 Covid-19 cremations. Bodies are allegedly lying for days in overwhelmed hospitals and there are long queues outside crematoriums in the state's major cities of Varanasi, Allahabad, and Kanpur. In Agra, in the same state, the authorities were forced to deny accusations they had taken an oxygen cylinder from an 85-year-old woman, who later died, to give to a well-connected patient. Cities including Delhi and Mumbai have so far borne the brunt of the pandemic in India, but the spread into more rural Uttar Pradesh would make it more difficult to count deaths, said Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Michigan. “It is spreading now in rural areas and that is where India has the weakest infrastructure of reporting of deaths. In big metropolitan areas, people die in hospitals, but in rural areas they die outside of hospitals and the number of those deaths is much higher in somewhere like Uttar Pradesh." The state is hugely important to the ruling BJP in the local elections. “It is one of the most demographically and politically heavyweight states, which has a huge parliamentary representation. Whoever gains political weight in Uttar Pradesh has a lot of say in the central government and that is why it is so important for the BJP and other political parties," said Avinash Paliwal, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at SOAS University of London. Nationwide, India reported nearly 380,000 new infections on Thursday, and some 3,645 new deaths. As pressure on Mr Modi mounted, Arundhati Roy, the Man-Booker winning author, said his government had failed. “Perhaps 'failed' is an inaccurate word, because what we are witnessing is not criminal negligence, but an outright crime against humanity," she wrote in the Guardian. Meanwhile, after a major backlash against vaccine shortages, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India manufacturing doses has been put under security protection. In the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra, an 85-year-old man died at home after giving up his hospital bed to a 40-year-old man with young children. "I am 85 years old, have seen life, but if that woman's husband dies then the children will be orphaned. So, it's my duty to save him," said Narayan Dabhalkar, before he died.

  • Rudy Giuliani spreads nonsense conspiracy theories about the DOJ and the Bidens in Fox News appearance following FBI raids

    "They could have been Donald Trump's hard drives," Rudy Giuliani said on the Fox News show after his office and apartment were raided by the FBI.

  • Pope's anti-corruption decree for Vatican limits gifts to 40 euros

    (Reuters) -Pope Francis issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for Vatican managers, including cardinals, and stipulating that no one can accept personal gifts worth more than 40 euros ($49). The decree followed another papal law last May in which Francis tightened rules for Vatican procurement contracts. The practice of gift-giving among Catholic clerics was the source of several scandals in the Church in recent years.