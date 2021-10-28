Caterpillar Profit Tops Estimates as Supply-Chain Snags Loom

(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. said demand is looking strong into 2022, though supply chain snags will make it more difficult for the U.S. company to meet customers’ needs.

The equipment producer reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations as demand for heavy machinery across the construction and mining sectors outweighed concerns of ongoing supply-chain hangups. While Caterpillar said there are no signs of strong demand letting up, executives warned that the company will fall short of its expectations for fulfilling customer demand this year.

“We’re a little bit less than where we expected to be,” Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said Thursday in a phone interview. “It means that they may be waiting for some of their machines, but the demand won’t disappear, it just will probably make the sales line extend out for longer than it normally would have done through the rebound.”

Shares of Caterpillar rose 2.3% to $200.65 at 9:33 a.m. trading in New York. The stock is up 10% this year, lagging the 22% gain of the S&P 500 index.

Nothing in Caterpillar’s outlook indicates anything other than strong demand trends to continue into 2022, while supply-chain snags will remain a problem into next year too, the financial chief said. One area of weakness is in China, where Bonfield said the company expects sales will drop in the final quarter of the year. The company sees little change for growth in China for this year.

Demand for Caterpillar equipment remains strong from North America to Europe and the Middle East to most parts of Asia, and despite inflation in materials and freight costs the company has been able to pass along those costs through price increases of machines. But supply-chain snags aren’t going anywhere.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher variable labor and burden, primarily freight, and higher period manufacturing and material costs, which were offset by favorable cost absorption and lower warranty expense.

The world’s biggest maker of mining and construction equipment reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.66 a share, beating the $2.20 a share average of analysts’ estimates compiled Bloomberg.

