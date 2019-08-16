Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now?

The old investment conundrum raises its head again: What do you do with a cheap-looking cyclical stock when you know it faces more near-term challenges and a possibility of more negative news? That's the question facing investors in Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT).

Caterpillar looks like a good value

Let's start with what will attract a lot of value investors into the stock. As you can see in the chart below, Caterpillar's valuation is at levels comparable to those seen before previous slumps in its revenue -- the periods of 2009, 2013, and late 2015. Enterprise value (EV) is market cap plus net debt, and EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

CAT EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts.

The valuation raises two bullish points of consideration:

First, there's no guarantee that Caterpillar will experience a drop in near- to mid-term revenue -- and anyway, its long-term trend indicates growth. In fact, sales are expected to grow in 2019, and analysts only have a slight decline penciled in for 2020.

Second, even with no long-term growth -- or, say, low-single-digit earnings growth (tracking inflation) -- Caterpillar is a good value. After all, the stock currently trades at a P/E just 11, and a price-to-free-cash-flow multiple of just over 15 times. To put this into perspective, the free cash flow figure means Caterpillar is generating 6.6% of its market cap in free cash flow and could theoretically pay that as a dividend yield. Indeed, the stock's dividend yield is enticing enough at 3.25%.

All told, Caterpillar's valuation is compelling, and value investors would argue that it limits the downside of any minor disappointment in earnings expectations. The bullish case sees Caterpillar's current valuation as a good entry point for investors willing to ride out negative news in the coming year.

What about the downside?

The other side of the argument points out that Caterpillar's earnings guidance is under threat, as are the assumptions made over its growth potential in the medium term. Moreover, given the undeniable cyclicality of Caterpillar's revenue, the company's earnings and cash flow could collapse in the coming years -- meaning that the current price is actually expensive in terms of forward earnings.

The following chart shows the downtrend in Caterpillar's retail sales growth. And even though growth in the resource industries has been strong in 2019 -- management believes it's at the start of a multiyear upward cycle in mining-equipment capital spending -- it hasn't been enough to offset slowing growth in the construction industries and energy & transportation.

Caterpillar retail sales growth.