Caterpillar reaches tentative deal with union, averting possible strike

FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc said on Wednesday it reached a tentative six-year labor agreement with a union that represents workers at its four facilities, possibly fending off a strike.

Union workers had threatened to strike for wage increases, improved safety measures and better healthcare benefits once the existing six-year labor contract expires.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said its negotiating team had reached the tentative agreement before the contract ends on March 1.

"Members at four locals in Illinois and Pennsylvania will review the tentative agreement and vote at upcoming ratification meetings," the UAW said in a statement, without giving any other details.

The UAW will schedule a ratification vote soon, Caterpillar said in a statement.

"The current agreement will be extended until the voting is complete," the company added.

The contract covers roughly 7,000 union employees represented by the UAW at three manufacturing plants in central Illinois and a parts and distribution center in York, Pennsylvania.

A shortage of labor in a robust demand environment has raised costs for heavy machinery companies like Caterpillar and rival Deere & Co and has given unions the leg-up to negotiate better contracts.

In January, union workers at the four Caterpillar facilities voted almost unanimously to authorize a strike, according to one local union's Facebook page.

Contract negotiations between the UAW and the Irving, Texas-based manufacturer began on Jan. 5, the company said.

Caterpillar has more than 100,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, workers at two plants in Northern Ireland went on strike for 14 months before reaching an agreement. The last strike at the company in the U.S. was in May 2012.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Caterpillar (CAT) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary

    President Joe Biden is nominating Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California's labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level.

  • Some US Caterpillar workers plan possible strike once contract expires

    Union workers at four Caterpillar Inc U.S. facilities have threatened to strike for wage increases, improved safety measures and better healthcare benefits once a six-year labor contract expires this week. The contract, which covers roughly 7,000 union employees represented by the United Auto Workers at three manufacturing plants in central Illinois and a parts and distribution center in York, Pennsylvania, will end on March 1. Unionized workers at the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer are pushing for a reversal of parts of prior contracts that they believe have stagnated wages, according to a statement released by a rank and file committee formed by Caterpillar workers.

  • Reckitt beats sales estimates helped by higher prices, infant formula sales

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, on Wednesday marginally beat full-year like-for-like net revenue expectations, helped by higher prices and its nutrition and health businesses. The company said it would target like-for-like net revenue growth of mid-single digits for 2023, excluding the substantial lift its 2022 sales received from the recall of a rival's infant formula. Abbott Laboratories early last year recalled dozens of infant nutrition products in the United States after customers complained of infants contracting bacterial infections.

  • ISS urges Starbucks shareholders back review of labor policies

    Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) on Monday recommended that Starbucks shareholders back a proposal for an outside examination of the coffee chain's labor policies in light of its response to union organizing at hundreds of U.S. cafes. Investors are slated to vote on a number of proposals at the company's March 23 annual shareholder meeting, including one aimed at understanding whether some of Starbucks' treatment of unionizing baristas violates its own state policies in support of collective bargaining.

  • Glencore Ordered to Pay $700 Million in US Over Bribery Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc was ordered by a federal judge in New York to pay $700 million as a criminal punishment for a global bribery scheme orchestrated by the Swiss-based commodities trading and mining giant.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing t

  • Glencore sentenced to pay $700 million in US after bribery guilty plea

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered Glencore Plc to pay $700 million in connection with its guilty plea over a decade-long scheme to bribe foreign officials across several countries. The sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan federal court consisted of a $428.5 million fine and $272 million in forfeiture, in line with a plea deal reached last May between the mining and commodity trading giant and federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Prosecutors have said Glencore paid more than $100 million in bribes to officials in countries including Nigeria, Brazil, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to win business or avoid audits.

  • Baron Discovery Fund Believes CareDx (CDNA) Will Reward Investors for Patience

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Discovery Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund’s performance was flat compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index in the fourth quarter. The fund (institutional shares) returned 0.22% compared to the benchmark return of 4.13%. The fund […]

  • L.A. Phil's 2023-24 season lineup celebrates the 20th anniversary of Walt Disney Concert Hall

    The Los Angeles Philharmonic announces a season lineup that celebrates Frank Gehry and 20 years of Walt Disney Concert Hall.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Inner Circle Continues to Crumble With Singh Guilty Plea

    (Bloomberg) -- Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to fraud as part of a cooperation deal with prosecutors, the third member of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange’s inner circle to flip against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Most Votes in Presidency R

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Missing adventurer turns up in a shark's stomach

    A father of three who had an accident on his quadbike while riding along a beach in Argentina has turned up dead – inside the stomach of a shark.

  • St. Louis suspect seen calmly loading gun, shooting homeless man execution style in broad daylight: police

    St. Louis, Missouri police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly shooting a man and killing him in broad daylight earlier that day. The incident was captured on video.

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • Man dies after FDOT Road Ranger rear-ends truck, pushes him over edge of Buckman Bridge

    Man dies after FDOT Road Ranger rear-ends truck, pushes him over edge of Buckman Bridge

  • The Sad True Story of Mallory Beach From ‘Murdaugh Murders’

    Mallory Beach died in a boating accident featured in Netflix's 'Murdaugh Murders.' Here's what to know about her death, including whether she was ever found.

  • FBI agents share never-before-heard details of deadly Waco siege

    Retired officials share never-before-heard details about the deadly 1993 Waco standoff in the new docuseries "FBI TRUE."

  • Alex Murdaugh's defense team to rest Monday after his shocking admission on stand

    Alex Murdaugh's defense team is expected to rest Monday afternoon after the disbarred lawyer testified last week at his double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina.

  • The Mormon Mom TikToker Who Went Viral For “Soft Swinging” Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

    “Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case,” police in Herriman, Utah, said in a statement.View Entire Post ›