A catfish farm is accused of abusing fish. A prosecutor called the case waste of time.

Rich Schapiro
·9 min read

Shortly before 7:45 a.m., the slaughterhouse workers trudged inside the nondescript building at the end of a dirt road and headed to what they called the “kill floor.” There, when no one was looking, one of them would flip on a hidden camera and record the animals writhing on a conveyor belt.

The worker was actually an undercover investigator for an animal rights group. The group, Animal Equality, had conducted hundreds of such investigations around the world.

But this one was among the more unusual. It involved not pigs or cows or chickens, but fish.

Over five weeks beginning in August 2020, the investigator at the facility, a catfish farm in central Mississippi, documented fish dumped onto a conveyor belt and left to suffocate when workers took breaks, according to Animal Equality. The investigator also shot footage of turtles and unwanted fish abandoned in buckets without water for long stretches of time before being chopped up alive in an industrial machine, according to the group.

The investigation amounts to a new front in the effort to improve the treatment of animals that end up on American dinner plates.

“If one pig were killed in this manner, the slaughterhouse would be shut down,” said Sean Thomas, international director of investigations for Animal Equality.

Image: Fish and a turtle in a bucket as seen in footage captured by an animal rights group at a Mississippi catfish farm. (Animal Equality)
Image: Fish and a turtle in a bucket as seen in footage captured by an animal rights group at a Mississippi catfish farm. (Animal Equality)

More than 50 years ago, the U.S. installed legal guardrails to reduce the suffering of commercially-slaughtered animals like pigs and cows and goats.

Fish have traditionally been seen in a different light. But a growing body of research refutes the long held view that fish, unlike mammals, do not feel or sense. The science, many experts say, indicates that fish do in fact feel pain.

That conclusion could have major implications for fisheries in the U.S. It also raises polarizing questions: Should people be criminally charged for abusing fish, and if so, what should be the legal standard for abuse of fish?

Animal cruelty laws differ by state. Some are explicit about the animals covered under criminal statutes. Others are less so, leaving them open to interpretation.

The laws in Mississippi do not exclude fish, according to legal experts. But getting a local prosecutor to crack down on a place for alleged fish abuse is another matter.

Animal Equality laid out its findings in an email to the local prosecutor in Yazoo County and called for a criminal investigation into the catfish farm.

After a long silence, Yazoo County prosecutor John Donaldson finally wrote back.

“I’m not interested in any of this,” he wrote, according to an email shared with NBC News.

David Favre, a Michigan State University law professor and an expert on animal cruelty laws, said he wasn’t surprised that an animal rights group had struggled to convince a district attorney to pursue a criminal case against a catfish farm.

“Would a prosecutor really go and present a case to a jury about fish?” said Favre. “I don’t think that’s very likely.”

“But if they wanted to try it,” Favre added after reviewing the Mississippi laws, “they’d definitely have the legal basis.”

The science of fish pain

Dr. Lynne Sneddon, a biologist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, has been studying whether fish feel pain for more than two decades. Her research began with some basic questions.

Do fish have the nervous systems to detect pain?

“The answer is yes,” she said in an interview. “Is that information conveyed to the brain? It is indeed.”

Her research has shown that fish, when under duress, stop engaging in such basic behaviors as eating. In one study, she found that fish subjected to an injection of acetic acid returned to normal swimming and eating patterns after receiving painkillers. In another, fish given a painful stimuli to their lips were observed rubbing their mouths against the side of a tank, much like humans might rub a toe after stubbing it.

“There’s lots and lots of evidence that fish are sentient beings,” Sneddon said. “Really, there’s no reason we should be treating them any differently from mammals.”

Not all scientists are convinced. A 2013 study concluded that while fish might respond to painful stimuli, they lack the neurological capacity to experience conscious feelings of pain.

But the idea that fish are sensory beings that experience suffering has also been gaining momentum in areas outside of scientific journals.

In 2013, the American Veterinary Medical Association published new guidelines for the euthanasia of animals, which referenced the research showing that fish feel pain.

“The preponderance of accumulated evidence supports the position that finfish should be accorded the same considerations as terrestrial vertebrates in regard to relief from pain,” the guidelines read.

Still, fish are not protected under the federal Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, a 1958 law requiring that pigs, cows and other commercially-slaughtered mammals be spared needless suffering. Catfish farms are inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the inspections focus only on whether the animals are prepared and processed in sanitary conditions.

It is very rare indeed, but prosecutors have brought criminal charges for alleged fish abuse.

In March 2020, an Ohio fishery was charged by the state Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife with illegally removing and abusing fish, a native species called gar and a trophy-sized muskellunge, from Lake Erie.

The Szuch Fishery pleaded not guilty to one count of causing intentional injury to a non-commercial fish species among other charges. The case remains ongoing, and the fishery did not respond to a request for comment.

In an even more unusual case, a North Carolina man was arrested on animal cruelty charges in 2019 after he allegedly left behind his fish when he was evicted. The Oscar fish had developed a parasitic disease caused by malnutrition and poor water quality.

But the charges were dropped after prosecutors determined the state statute on animal cruelty does not include fish. It defines animal as “every living vertebrate in the classes Amphibia, Reptilia, Aves and Mammalia except human beings.”

In Mississippi, two of the statutes that regulate harmful behavior toward animals contain no language that excludes fish. They instead refer to “any living creature” except a dog or cat, which are covered under separate statutes.

Kathy Hessler, director of the Animal Law Clinic at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., prepared a memo for Animal Equality offering her analysis of Mississippi’s animal cruelty laws.

“The language within the chapter is not ambiguous or unclear and therefore must be read as written to apply to fish and turtles,” she wrote in the memo.

The Yazoo County prosecutor took a very different view.

“There is no authority in Mississippi for what you are proposing to do under those two statues,” Donaldson wrote in an email to an Animal Equality representative. “In addition my wife and I both hunt and fish and eat what we kill as do a majority of the people in this state. I have much more to do as a prosecutor than to waste my time with this.”

When asked for comment by NBC News, Donaldson said in an email that “there was nothing” to the allegations.

“I am completely familiar with the operation as both my son and daughter in law worked in the plant,” he added.

The fish farm targeted in the investigation, Simmons Farm Raised Catfish, does take steps to ensure its animals are killed humanely, company representatives say and Animal Equality confirmed. The farm uses a water-filled truck to transport the catfish to the processing plant and passes them through an electrical stunning device before they are beheaded.

But not all of the fish are knocked out before their heads are chopped off, according to the undercover video footage provided by Animal Equality. Fish are also sometimes left on the conveyor system for more than 30 minutes – out of water – when workers go on breaks, the group alleges.

Image: Investigative footage shows catfish suffocating on a conveyor belt. (Animal Equality)
Image: Investigative footage shows catfish suffocating on a conveyor belt. (Animal Equality)

Bill James, a consultant for the Catfish Farmers of America industry group who also speaks on behalf of Simmons, dismissed the investigation as silly and misguided.

James said that of the billions of fish killed for food each year, catfish farmed in the U.S. are probably the best treated species on the planet.

“The farmers that raise the catfish have a vested interest in making sure the fish are treated humanely,” said James, who retired as the chief public health veterinarian at the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. “That water is properly oxygenated, that diseases are controlled, that fish are appropriately fed. Those fish have it easy compared to wild fish.”

James noted that farms like Simmons’ keep the catfish in water right up until they’re incapacitated by stunning devices.

“I’ve seen the videos that were taken,” James said. “Compared to videos showing inhumane treatment of animals that have surfaced in the past, this is nothing.”

The farm is also in good standing with the USDA, according to James and publicly available records.

“Why they have chosen to focus on a catfish establishment that conducts the best practices in the world is beyond me,” James added. “It is from my perspective like a petulant vendetta.”

James also noted that catfish imported into the U.S far outnumber those raised domestically. “If they really cared about fish,” James said of the animal rights group, “they would go after fish in a bigger pond.”

Thomas, the Animal Equality director of investigations, described James’ argument as a “philosophical ruse – there might be something worse, so whatever we do, isn’t bad.”

“That’s not our point to say there isn’t any other abuse going on that we would like to highlight,” he added.

Thomas said his group chose to target catfish farms because they are unique in the U.S. for having formal slaughterhouse facilities that are already under the inspection of a federal agency.

“We’re not saying catfish are the most abused fish of all the species consumed in the U.S but they have this unique place already within USDA’s scope of consideration,” he said. “This is our first step forward.”

Animal Equality’s broader goal is to push lawmakers to amend the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act to expressly include catfish slaughtered at USDA-inspected facilities.

Favre, the Michigan State University law professor, said he expects that more attention will be paid to how fish are treated at places like commercial fish farms.

“It hasn’t been a social issue before, but it’s now percolating in society,” Favre said.

“Should we really be thinking about fish, too? We don’t really know how people are going to come out on that.”

But, he added, “we didn’t used to care about chickens.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The UK is in a frenzy about the death sentence of an alpaca called Geronimo. It says a lot about the British national psyche, experts believe.

    The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has ordered that Geronimo be put down because he tested positive forbovine tuberculosis.

  • Letters to the editor: Masks, water, dams, health board, infrastructure bill

    Letters to the editor on mask mandates and masks in schools, Idaho’s water situation, removing dams, reinstating Ted Epperly to the health board and kudos and criticism for votes for the infrastructure bill.

  • How ‘Death and Bowling’ Filmmaker Explored Community and Loss Through a Trans Lens

    “Death and Bowling” writer, director and editor Lyle Kash captured the multidimensional capacity of grief and loss to create beauty by embracing nostalgic color motifs and the loving community of a queer bowling league. “There’s something gestural about tossing a ball, rolling a ball and everybody orienting their bodies in one direction,” Kash, who identifies as transgender, told TheWrap. “There’s a little bit of a horizon, like at the ocean, or in a movie theater that sort of captured the feeli

  • Idaho faith: Keeping open heart, mind to other religions, cultures enriches your life

    Statesman religion columnist Said Ahmed-Zaid reflects on just a little of the interfaith work and learning he has done in Boise.

  • The Dixie Fire has been burning for a month in California. Here's what it's like on the front lines.

    The Dixie Fire has burned nearly 520,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes in California since sparking July 13. Containment was 31% as of Friday.

  • We asked what questions you had for Raleigh’s new police chief. And then we asked them.

    We turned to a diverse group of community members and asked new Police Chief Estella Patterson how she’ll fill staff shortages, increase transparency in the department, and handle marijuana violations.

  • Thunderstorms bring a rainy end to the week in the Northeast

    Thunderstorms popped up across the Northeast Friday afternoon and evening, bringing the threat of flooding downpours in some areas.

  • Cargo Airlines Cancel Hundreds Of China Flights Amid COVID Outbreak

    Chinese restrictions to control a spike in COVID infections have severely curtailed cargo operations at several airports and reduced crew availability, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights as the peak shipping season kicks into high gear in a sector already struggling to keep up with high demand. Logistics professionals say the growing scarcity of long-haul aircraft could push freight rates near $20 per kilogram on certain trade lanes within a few weeks, making air transport five or si

  • At the frontier of the climate crisis, one scientist’s quest to record the ‘invisible world’ of the Arctic

    Lighter nights, orange sunsets, straying killer whales: Wayne Davidson has observed the subtle signs of a tragically warming Arctic for four decades Melting channels in an ice shelf on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut. Photograph: Nasa/Jeremy Harbeck/Handout/EPA Wayne Davidson has been taking atmospheric readings from the Arctic Weather Station at Resolute Bay on Cornwallis Island, Nunavut, for 40 years. The climate of the high Arctic, he believes, is a guide in many respects to our past and is also th

  • The Stunning Conclusion to the PRACTICAL MAGIC Series

    An epic story more than 25 years in the making, THE BOOK OF MAGIC is the fourth and final novel in Alice Hoffman's Practical Magic series. Readers first fell in love with the Owens sisters (and their quirky great-aunts) in PRACTICAL MAGIC, a bestseller which went on to become a cult favorite film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. After years of fans begging Alice for more on this magical family, her prequels THE RULES OF MAGIC and MAGIC LESSONS revealed the family's origins and source of the three-hundred-year-old curse keeping them from love. Now, in THE BOOK OF MAGIC, Alice Hoffman shares the last chapter, following three generations of the Owens family as they journey to Paris and London to their ancestral lands in England, searching for their youngest who's on her own quest to break the curse by any means necessary. “I love Alice Hoffman. Full of Hoffman's bewitching and lucid prose and vivid characters, THE BOOK OF MAGIC is ultimately about the very human magic of family and love and actions that echo through generations. Filled with secrets and splendor and light and dark, the novel works as well as a stand-alone as it does as a conclusion to a mesmerizing series. It casts a spell.”–Matt Haig, New York Times bestselling author of The Midnight Library

  • Coyote Attacks Child On Cape Cod Beach As Officials Warn Of Dangerous Encounters

    There were no life-threatening injuries. But officials warn that people and their trash can lead to risky incidents.

  • Founder of Alleged $95M Ponzi Nabbed in Russia, 3 More Sought

    Finiko was labeled as a Ponzi scheme by the Bank of Russia but still attracted millions in investment.

  • Why Fans Will be "Shocked" By Todd Chrisley’s Botox Routine

    It takes work to look this good! Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley detailed his surprising Botox regime, and revealed why he isn't "religiously" devoted to plastic surgery.

  • Here's why government officials rejected Jeff Bezos' claims of 'unfair' treatment and awarded a NASA contract to SpaceX over Blue Origin

    SpaceX beat Blue Origin at every level of NASA's analysis. Here's a few highlights from the point-by-point takedown of Jeff Bezos' complaints.

  • Infrastructure bill to help truck driver shortage

    As a driver shortage worsens, trucking groups are pleased to see the inclusion of legislation in the infrastructure bill that aims to attract more trucker candidates.

  • Pressed by U.S., Mexico hastens migrant expulsions with flights south

    Under pressure from the U.S. government to contain illegal immigration, Mexico has been quietly flying thousands of undocumented migrants to the south of the country to expedite their departure, according to officials and migrants. The government said in late May https://www.gob.mx/inm/prensa/realiza-inm-retorno-asistido-de-932-personas-migrantes-rescatadas-en-la-frontera-de-mexico-con-estados-unidos?idiom=es it had carried out four return flights of migrants as it began a so-called "air bridge" south, without saying how many people were on them. Mexico has now sent roughly 13,000 people from northern cities to its southern border on about 100 flights, complementing U.S. efforts https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-us-starts-flying-migrant-families-into-mexico-far-border-source-2021-08-06 to return migrants to Central America, two Mexican officials familiar with the matter said.

  • What to Watch Sunday: A spooky night of documentaries about serial killers, UFOs

    Also tonight, we get answers (we hope) in the Season 1 finale of “White Lotus” on HBO.

  • Why this former cop left the force: 'Policing is not about helping'

    Terrell Carter became a police officer to make a better life for his family. He left to better lives in his community.

  • ‘Heels’ Star Alexander Ludwig on the Roughest Bump(s) He Took Taping Starz Wrestling Show

    Alexander Ludwig is a big, strong dude who starred on “Vikings,” a History channel show about big, strong dudes. These days he’s a lead on Starz drama “Heels,” a show about professional wrestlers — big, strong dudes (and women) who take big time punishment, regardless of the scripted nature of a match. Ludwig is an athlete — he grew up skiing competitively — and a self-described “adrenaline junkie.” (“I skydive recreationally,” he told TheWrap, quickly adding: “When I’m not under contract.”) The

  • Storm runoff causes flooding in New Mexico

    Runoff from heavy rain caused scattered flooding and several closures of roads and highways across southern New Mexico on Saturday, officials said. (Aug. 14)