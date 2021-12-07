Catfishing profile may be connected to double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, police say

The murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German are still unsolved (ABC)

Police believe the unsolved murders of two Indiana teenagers may be related to a fake social media profile used to lure in teen girls.

“While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police have uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots,” Indiana State Police said. “The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow