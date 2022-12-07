‘Catfishing’ trooper accused of killing teen’s family members detained for psych evaluation years prior

A former Virginia state trooper accused of “catfishing” a 15-year-old California girl and then murdering several of her family members was detained years earlier for a psychiatric evaluation after threatening to kill his father and then himself.

Austin Lee Edwards seemingly suffered a breakdown in 2016, amid problems with his girlfriend at the time, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

According to the report, on the evening of Feb. 7, 2016, Edwards drank a couple beers and watched the Super Bowl with his father, Christopher Edwards, before turning in for the night. A few hours later, Christopher Edwards awoke to disturbing sounds coming from the bathroom, which he later learned were coming from his 21-year-old son. Unable to get inside, the panicked father said he used a screwdriver to take apart the door and then found his son on the floor with a cut on his hand.

Christopher Edwards later told authorities he did not know what his son used to hurt himself, but a knife and small hatchet were on the floor in the bathroom.

When Edwards learned his father called an ambulance, he attempted to flee the apartment, but the elder Edwards managed to subdue him until first responders arrived. He was still being held down as emergency medical technicians responded.

By the time police arrived around 3:30 a.m., the home had a “large presence of blood inside,” according to the report. One officer on the scene immediately ordered Edwards to show his hands, sending him into a fury. He “began screaming and threatening everyone,” prompting another officer to draw his Taser.

Authorities were eventually able to take down Edwards and handcuff him to a stretcher. He later declared he would kill his father and himself the moment he was freed from the cuffs, police said. Because both suicidal and homicidal statements were made, an emergency custody order was issued. Edwards was taken to a local hospital, where medical experts determined he met requirements for a temporary detention order.

Despite the incident, Edwards was still accepted into the Virginia State Police earlier this year and went on to serve in the sheriff’s office in Washington County starting Nov. 16.

Just two weeks later, he traveled cross-country from Virginia to Riverside, Calif., to the home of anunidentified 15-year-old girl he’d met online. Authorities said he presented himself as a 17-year-old while communicating with the girl, a practice often referred to as “catfishing.”

When he arrived in Riverside on Nov. 25, he killed the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and her mother. They have since been identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek; his wife, 65-year-old Sharie Winek; and their daughter, 38-year-old Brooke Winek. Their bodies were discovered after officers were called to Riverside’s La Sierra South neighborhood to investigate reports of a girl who appeared distressed while getting into a red Kia Soul, police said.

Authorities managed to track down Edwards’ vehicle hours later while it traveled through San Bernardino County. When he was approached by law enforcement, Edwards shot at officers, drawing their return fire. He was fatally struck in the exchange and pronounced dead on the scene.

The girl was not harmed.