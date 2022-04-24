Cathay General Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CATY) investors will be pleased with their respectable 32% return over the last three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. For example, the Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) share price return of 19% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 5.0% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Cathay General Bancorp

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Cathay General Bancorp achieved compound earnings per share growth of 5.8% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 6% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Au contraire, the share price change has arguably mimicked the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Cathay General Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Cathay General Bancorp the TSR over the last 3 years was 32%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cathay General Bancorp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.2% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research Cathay General Bancorp in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Williams-Sonoma (WSM) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy Ahead Of Earnings?

    Altria reports first-quarter earnings on Thursday. Analysts expect earnings and sales to inch higher. So should you buy MO stock now?

  • Even though JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has lost CN¥6.9b market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 79% over 3 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 29% in...

  • These Dividend Stocks Are Trouncing the Market -- Are They Still Buys?

    With growth stocks out of favor, many investors have turned to big drugmakers and energy giants that pay attractive dividends. Here are three such dividend stocks that are trouncing the market so far in 2022. Meanwhile, shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have jumped 14%.

  • Seized Silk Road Bitcoin to Clear Ross Ulbricht's $183M Debt

    Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht will see his $183 million debt to the U.S. government wiped out following the seizure of $3 billion in bitcoin.

  • Missile strikes hit Odesa, killing 5, as Russia looks south for Black Sea domination

    Missiles struck infrastructure and two residential buildings in Odesa, city officials announced Saturday as the war in Ukraine rages for the 59th day.

  • Critics praise 'The Northman' as most accurate (and bloody) Viking movie of all time

    Robert Eggers seems to have done it again. The visionary writer-director behind The Witch and The Lighthouse delivers another heavily-detailed historical powerhouse with his third effort behind the camera: The Northman. Painted with shades of Hamlet and Ben-Hur, the film stars Alexander Skarsgård (The Stand) as Amleth, a buff and badass Viking warrior on a bloody warpath of revenge. As a child, he was forced to leave his home when his uncle, Fjölnir (Claes Bang), murdered his father, King Aurvan

  • Angela Rayner condemns ‘perverted’ claim she distracts Boris Johnson at PMQs with ‘Basic Instinct ploy’

    Angela Rayner has accused Boris Johnson’s supporters of “spreading desperate, perverted smears” after they said she had tried to distract him at Prime Minister’s Questions by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore, But Should You Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were in fine form on the stock market last month, gaining 12% and giving investors some relief after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down nearly 20% so far this month, giving up all the gains that it scored in March. Nvidia's recent crash has brought the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 55.8, which is lower than the stock's five-year average earnings multiple of 58.5.

  • Want $75,000 in Passive Income the Easy Way? Here's Where to Invest

    To generate a significant level of passive income typically requires a lot of work to accumulate enough money initially. Want $75,000 or more in passive income the easy way? Three top ways of generating passive income are investing in real estate, bonds, or dividend stocks.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Dow Dividend King and Wait 5 Years

    Dividend stocks provide a hands-off stream of income to give peace of mind during market volatility.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy While They're Down

    Technology stocks have been put through the wringer by the market as of late. Dread over future interest rate hikes and uncertainty about Russia and Ukraine have spurred investors to exit positions in growth stocks and resort to safer assets. The financial technology (fintech) industry, which refers to the blend of technology and finance, has been particularly hard hit recently.

  • 3 REITs That Prove Slow and Steady Wins the Race

    Investing for the long haul is a long-proven way to build wealth, and patience is well-rewarded for those who pick well and let great companies take care of their businesses and their investors. Heck, if you had put $10,000 in the S&P 500, say, 20 years ago and let it run, that stake would have returned a cool $58,940, counting dividends and share price gain through that metric known as total return. Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that do just that, and each has soundly beaten the S&P 500 over the past two decades while providing respectable dividend yields along the way.

  • Here Come the Interest-Rate Hikes. They Could Be Even Worse Than You Expected.

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price rose 4% on April 21 after the telecom giant posted its first-quarter earnings report. This marked AT&T's first earnings report after its long-awaited spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), which closed on April 8 and finally ended its messy media expansion plans. AT&T's consolidated revenue fell 13% year over year to $38.1 billion, which missed analysts' estimates by $190 million.

  • Why I'll Never Buy Annaly Capital Management

    I got burned once in the mREIT space, and I won't get burned again. This 13% yield isn't worth the risk for a dividend investor like me.