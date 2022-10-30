Cathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace

FILE PHOTO: A Cathay Pacific Airways Airbus A350 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore
4
JaiveerSingh Shekhawat and Mrinmay Dey
·1 min read

By JaiveerSingh Shekhawat and Mrinmay Dey

(Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, the Hong Kong-based airline said on Sunday, restarting flights it had stopped after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Cathay Pacific will begin flying from New York to Hong Kong using the popular "Polar route" from Tuesday, the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Citing strong headwinds and payload issues affecting its flights from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific said it will overfly the far eastern part of Russia.

"The Polar Route provides a safe, direct and the fastest flight experience to our customers travelling from the East Coast of North America to Hong Kong", the airline said, adding that there were no sanctions preventing it from doing so.

Cathay Pacific said in March that it was not routing flights through Russia's airspace, avoiding the area after the invasion of Ukraine despite longer flight times.

Russia this year closed its airspace to European and U.S. airlines, forcing some long-haul flights to Asia to take longer routes.

Bloomberg News was first to report the resumption.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Prices Could Jump After Russian Deal Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesUkraine Latest: Biden Calls Russian Grain Blockade ‘Outrageous’Kyiv’s allies, including the US, UK and EU, condemned Russia’s decision to exit a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain from three Blac

  • Opinion: Christian nationals should be reminded unity by coercion has never worked

    In America, some white people are using white ethnicity and even Christianity to try to unite the population behind them.

  • Cathay Pacific to Restore Some Flights Using Russian Airspace

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. will restart using Russian airspace several months after Moscow’s war in Ukraine upended the aviation industry and global flight paths, becoming among the earliest of major airlines to do so.Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal Clo

  • Haitian ambassador warns criminal gangs may overrun country

    Armed gangs have shut off access to Haiti’s main fuel terminal, decimating basic services amid a cholera and hunger crisis

  • Soldiers face pay arrears in Luhansk Oblast

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 09:14 Russian soldiers stationed in Luhansk Oblast have not been paid their salaries for several months; thus, the occupiers cannot pay the promised compensation to civilians for their destroyed dwellings in Sievierodonetsk.

  • Wild stats show Tom Brady is in unprecedented territory after Bucs' loss

    Tom Brady made history on several fronts (and none in a good way) Thursday night as the Buccaneers dropped their third consecutive game in a loss to the Ravens.

  • Mike McGlinchey's struggles 'different' than in past, 49ers O-line coach says

    Following the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs, Chris Foerster spoke with Mike McGlinchey about his performance and approach.

  • Penn State: students’ anger persists despite cancellation of far-right event

    Criticism grows over the university’s role in violence and chaos around planned speeches from Alex Stein and Gavin McInnes

  • Finland's Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft

    Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian market due to Russia's war in Ukraine. The company, which used to make 80% of its passenger car tyres in Russia, has been operating in the country since 2005.

  • New British Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine already being prepared ambassador

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022 18:19 Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, has said that Kyiv is currently preparing to host a visit by Rishi Sunak, the new British Prime Minister.

  • Hot mic catches Chuck Schumer telling Joe Biden he's worried about Georgia's election

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that Georgia’s Senate race is “going downhill” for Democrats.

  • Warriors observations: Thrilling comeback wasted in overtime loss to Hornets

    The Warriors didn't play the cleanest game but managed to force overtime in Charlotte on Saturday. But the Hornets found a way to prevail at home.

  • What Desmond Howard, Rece Davis are saying about Jackson State football's Shedeur Sanders

    How Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders can win over some Heisman votes with strong showing against Southern with "College GameDay" crew in town.

  • ‘Terrifying’ Putin Driven by ‘Evil Forces,’ ECB’s Lagarde Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is “a terrifying person,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, referring to her past meetings with the Russian president, though “he was not as sick as he is today.”Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesUkraine Latest: B

  • Rep. Paul Gosar invites Russia's Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskyy to peace talks in Arizona

    In a letter to the leaders, Rep. Paul Gosar describes himself as a "non-combatant peace activist" who has seen enough bloodshed.

  • Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

    The billionaire said Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover late on Thursday. "They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet. Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

  • British intel sees Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from Kherson

    The Russian occupation authority in Kherson is forcing residents to leave the occupied city, while also looting the city's relics and monuments, which likely “pre-empts Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from the area,” UK Defense Intelligence said in their Oct. 29 update on Twitter.

  • Allegations of Russia's use of white phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

    Harrowing scenes unfolded before a soldier in Ukraine after Russia launched white phosphorus bombs. John Parachini, a senior international defense researcher with the RAND Corporation, joins CBS News to discuss the impact of these weapons.

  • Musk is using his Tesla tech chiefs to help him inspect Twitter—and that could be misappropriating corporate assets

    Product leaders at the social media platform have been asked to show Tesla developers Twitter’s code.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.