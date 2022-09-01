Cathay Pacific sees weaker air cargo peak season this year

A Cathay Pacific Cargo Boeing 747-8F descends before landing at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that the peak season for air cargo this year may not be as strong as last year because of supply chain snags, the impact of inflation on consumer demand and China's COVID-19 policies.

"We expect that this year's peak season may not be the same as last year's," Cathay freight executives said in an email update to air cargo clients.

The fourth quarter is typically the peak season for air cargo because of consumer electronics product launches and the busy Christmas holiday period. Many air freight carriers reported record revenue in the peak season last year.

Cathay has been relying on cargo for the majority of its revenue during the pandemic because of Hong Kong's strict COVID-related quarantine rules for passengers and crew.

The Baltic Exchange Air Freight Index fell 1.1% last week, dragging it into negative year-on-year territory for the first time in many months to be 2.3% below last year, TAC Index said on Wednesday.

"There has not been much sign yet of prices firming up as the market approaches the traditional peak season," the calculator of the Baltic index said in a weekly update.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Falls to Six-Week Low on Growing Central Bank Hawkishness

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell to a six-week low on expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks will keep raising interest rates to curb inflation. Silver dropped to the lowest in two years. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruc

  • Japan to Step in to Buy Gas to Avoid Crunch If Prices Surge More

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government will step in to buy liquefied natural gas if companies can no longer afford to do so -- an unprecedented step by the nation to avoid a winter supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe,

  • Singapore Names Two Former Noble Directors Who Got Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore has named the two former directors of a Noble Group Ltd. unit who were cautioned over the company’s misleading accounts as Neil Dhar and Tim Eyre.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysLast week,

  • S.Korea Aug factory activity shrinks by most in two years - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity shrank in August by the sharpest pace in two years, on weakening demand amid high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally-adjusted 47.6 in August from 49.8 in July, remaining below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction in factory activity for a second month and hitting the lowest since July 2020. "Firms often commented on concerns that the economy would continue to perform poorly amid weak demand and challenging global economic conditions," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Europe is heading for recession. How bad will it be?

    Its inflation shock is coinciding with an economic downturn

  • Has the Crypto-crash Really Burst the High-end Watch Bubble?

    Prices of certain models may have come tumbling down, but experts say the secondary market still has golden days ahead.

  • Indian college dropout becomes world's third richest man

    Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has reportedly surpassed France’s Bernard Arnault to become the world’s third richest person. Adani, 60, is the founder and current chairman of the Adani Group, one of India’s top conglomerates with stakes in port development and operations, aerospace and military defense, thermal power generation and solar manufacturing, among other areas. As of Aug. 30, Adani is estimated to be worth $137.4 billion, trailing behind Tesla’s Elon Musk ($251 billion) and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($153 billion) in Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have

  • China Is Leading the World on Manufacturing, But the Race Isn’t Over

    America is a manufacturing powerhouse, holding commanding positions in industries ranging from paper products to pharmaceuticals. The bad news is that China’s manufacturing might continue to expand and exceed America’s in a number of key sectors like electrical equipment, chemicals and computers. Recent figures from the United Nations’ “International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics” make that conclusion unmistakable.

  • Trouble Brews For Alibaba As Satellite Data Suggest Continued Demand Weakness

    According to satellite data, China's retail activity flatlined in August, with e-commerce demand especially weak, suggesting consumer caution due to the ongoing Covid Zero policy and elevated unemployment, Bloomberg reports. Activity at Chinese e-commerce companies' distribution centers was even lower than during 2020, based on the movement of trucks around such areas. The data suggest that weak earnings by e-commerce juggernauts like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) could continue as hous

  • Gas and electricity prices are soaring so high in Europe that policymakers want to artificially sever their link

    "Skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design."

  • Flooding in Pakistan, drought in Texas, and the Xinjiang ban are pushing cotton into crisis

    A cotton crisis is looming. Severe climate events and political tensions have disrupted each of the world’s top-five cotton-producing countries, spelling trouble for downstream businesses globally, including apparel, homewares, and even medical supplies.

  • U.S. Companies Are Getting More Downbeat About the Chinese Market

    Only 20% of respondents in a survey expressed optimism about their prospects over five years, down from nearly 90% a decade ago.

  • Exclusive: Morgan O'Brien talks about Hearthstone and what he's planning in West Virginia

    After Morgan O'Brien left Peoples Gas as CEO in early 2020 when the Pittsburgh-based utility was acquired by Aqua America to form Essential Utilities, the well-known CEO kept busy: He was, as always, engaged in community work, involved in the development of energy innovator Watt Fuel Cell and as a leader of Pittsburgh Works Together. One of the major features of Pittsburgh Works Together is the coalition of business and labor leaders who are deeply involved in advocacy for business-friendly policies and improving the manufacturing and energy industries.

  • Making EVs without China's supply chain is hard, but not impossible – 3 supply chain experts outline a strategy

    Two electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the Obama-era EV tax credit of up to US$7,500. But it includes some high hurdles. Its country-of-origin rules require that EVs – and an increasing percentage of thei

  • EU Power Market Not Working Thanks to Putin, Von Der Leyen Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s power price-setting system is no longer functioning properly and requires changes after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned energy into a weapon, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressurePowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morg

  • Toyota to add 350 jobs, spend an extra $2.5B on EV battery plant at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

    Toyota more than doubling its investment in planned North Carolina battery plant, due to start production in 2025, as electrification demand booms. And a second phase is still under consideration.

  • Russia just exported the most oil in any August on record, with Greek tankers handling most of the cargoes

    "Russia is exporting more crude than ever," the Institute for International Finance said, adding that Greek-owned tankers were doing much of the work.

  • 4 Top Railroad Stocks to Benefit from Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.