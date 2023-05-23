Cathay Pacific sorry over discrimination allegation

STORY: Cathay Pacific apologized Tuesday (May 23) after some of its flight attendants were accused of discrimination.

A passenger travelling from Chengdu in China to Hong Kong wrote an online post about their alleged experiences.

They said flight attendants complained among themselves about passengers in English and Cantonese, and made fun of a passenger for asking for a carpet instead of a blanket.

A flight attendant is accused of telling a passenger they could not have a blanket because they couldn't say it in English.

The post drew criticism of Cathay on social media in China, and from state-run newspaper People's Daily.

It accused the airline of "worshipping" foreigners and looking down on mainlanders.

The carrier said the experiences of passengers on the flight had caused 'widespread concern' and added it 'sincerely apologized'.

The airline announced it had suspended the flight attendants and launched an internal investigation.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier has tried to rebuild from difficult years during the health crisis.

It was badly hit by flight cancellations, border closures and strict quarantine measures for crew.