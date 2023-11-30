Cathedral City aims to stop catalytic converter thefts with new ordinance

A pair of catalytic converters are dumped in the desert in northwest Palm Springs, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023.

Cathedral City passed an ordinance on Wednesday that is meant to quash catalytic converter theft.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emissions control devices in cars. Law enforcement officers have said people are increasingly stealing catalytic converters for the precious and expensive metals they contain.

Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs have both passed ordinances to address this. Riverside County recently passed an ordinance for its unincorporated areas, and California is also taking action.

Now, Cathedral City is following suit. Under the new ordinance, people cannot legally possess a catalytic converter not attached to a car without valid proof of ownership.

How often are catalytic converters stolen?

California has the largest amount of thefts compared to other states at 6,998, according to USA Today. New data from BeenVerified shows that thefts appear to be decreasing nationwide, though they are still much higher than they were in 2019, the last time the data company's research shows the number was notably lower.

Cathedral City Police Chief George Crum said 24 catalytic converters were stolen in the city in 2021, 75 were stolen in 2022, and 36 have been stolen in 2023 so far. But he said there have not been any arrests in Cathedral City for the thefts.

Why are people stealing catalytic converters?

Local police have reported an uptick in catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals that can be worth several thousand dollars per ounce, Crum said. He added people can recycle them at scrap metal yards for prices ranging from $200 to $1,200 per catalytic converter.

They're also easy to steal, according to Crum.

"These thefts are on the rise because individuals are incentivized to commit the thefts for multiple reasons, which include the ease and undetectable nature of committing such thefts potentially in a matter of seconds," Crum said. "One video I watched, the individual removed the catalytic converter in 12 seconds."

How will the ordinance work?

The ordinance is based on Riverside County's and adds a new chapter to the city's municipal code, Crum said.

People will need to have valid proof of ownership if they have a catalytic converter that isn't attached to a car. The city also doesn't need to prove someone stole the item for it to find they're violating the ordinance.

Some examples of valid proof of ownership include the bill of sale from the original owner and the car owner's signature authorizing the catalytic converter's removal, name, address and telephone number, or documentation from an an autobody shop or some where similar that proves the owner gave them the catalytic converter.

Under the ordinance, it is also illegal to fake proof of ownership or cause it to be faked.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cathedral City passes law aimed at stopping catalytic converter thefts