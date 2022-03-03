Cathedral City boy, 12, arrested for bringing gun to Twentynine Palms elementary school

A 12-year-old Cathedral City boy was arrested for bringing an unloaded handgun to an elementary school in Twentynine Palms on Wednesday.

The incident began when staff members at Oasis Elementary School learned from students that the boy had a gun in his backpack, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. It was confiscated and the student was detained until a deputy from the Morongo Basin station arrived, the department said.

Oasis Elementary School had been placed on lockdown, but school resumed after deputies determined there was no threat. The handgun was unloaded and stolen from a Palm Springs residence, the department said.

It was unclear why a child from Cathedral City was present at the school in Twentynine Palms, which is about 50 miles northeast of Cathedral City.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact Deputy E. Gonzalez at 760-366-4175. Callers can also anonymously call 1-800-78-27463 or leave information at www.wetip.com.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Twentynine Palms Oasis Elementary: Boy, 12, arrested with stolen gun