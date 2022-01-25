Cathedral City Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market in Cathedral City Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the shopping center at Vista Chino and Landau Boulevard at just before 6:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, police said. They said the shooting occurred "between two vehicles," although it was unclear if that meant occupants of one or both vehicles had fired guns.

Officers arrived in the lot and found one victim, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The man has not been publicly identified by police.

The department is seeking further assistance from the community – anyone with information related to this incident or who believes they may have information should call the Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 or Detective Commander Dane Dickson at 760-202-242.

Tips can be emailed to tips@cathedralcitypolice.com or provided by the WeTip hotline at 1-800-782-7463.

The shooting is the third to occur in a shopping center parking lot in the western Coachella Valley in recent weeks. On Jan. 11, a man was found dead in the parking lot of the Palm Springs Walmart, which is located in the 5200 block of East Ramon Road. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Jan. 17, two men were filmed on camera exchanging gunshots outside the Smart & Final store located in the same shopping center. The men fled and no injuries were reported.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Cathedral City police: Man shot in Stater Bros. parking lot Monday night