Cathedral City police say man suspected of killing roommate also killed 2 pets

Cathedral City police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly killing his roommate on Halloween night.

Joseph Ortega was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on Tuesday and is facing charges of murder and cruelty to animals, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear at the Larson Justice Center at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to 36-700 Pickfair St., near city hall and the police department, for a "death investigation" around 10:25 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters were already there for a call requesting medical aid, the Cathedral City Police Department said in a press release.

Firefighters had found a man dead in his bed with "obvious trauma to his head/neck area," the department said. His death was later determined to be a homicide and Ortega was arrested. Police said they also found two dead pets, and they think Ortega was involved with their killings.

The identify of the victim has not been released, pending notification to his family.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City.

