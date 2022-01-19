Cathedral City Police peacefully resolve standoff on Vista Chino

Police used a loudspeaker to negotiate with a subject who refused to surrender to police for over an hour in the Rio Vista neighborhood of Cathedral City, Calif., on Jan. 18, 2022.

Cathedral City Police resolved a standoff on Tuesday with a man refusing to leave his home in the Rio Vista neighborhood on Vista Chino just east of Avenida Quintana.

According to Sgt. Brian Barkley, police were called around 1:40 p.m. about domestic violence issues at the man's house. However, the man refused to leave his home for over an hour.

Two people handcuffed outside of stand off location. Unknown if suspect is one of them. @NBCPalmSprings pic.twitter.com/0HYsKjhTnv — Rob Gregory 🔥 (@RobGreg1970) January 18, 2022

Police called an armored vehicle to the scene as a precaution, but a SWAT team was not deployed and this was "absolutely not" a hostage situation, Barkley said.

After police used a loudspeaker to negotiate, the man peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody around 3 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if the man would face any charges; and his name was not immediately available.

Barkley said it is safe to return to the area.

