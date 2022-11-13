Who is Catherine Cortez Masto? The first Latina senator fought off a Trump-backed opponent to keep Democratic control of the Senate.

Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) listens as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) listens as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • Catherine Cortez Masto, the incumbent Democratic senator from Nevada, won her midterm Saturday.

  • Cortez Masto made history in 2016 as the nation's first Latina senator.

  • The former prosecutor was also the first woman elected to represent Nevada in the Senate.

Catherine Cortez Masto, the incumbent Democratic senator from Nevada, was declared the winner of her midterm election against GOP challenger Adam Laxalt on Saturday.

The former prosecutor made history in 2016, becoming the first Latina ever elected to the US Senate. Cortez Masto was also the first woman elected to represent Nevada.

With her victory, Cortez Masto secured Democratic control of the Senate for the next two years during a contentious election cycle.

Here's a look at her life, early career, and time in Congress.

Cortez Masto was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her father was also an attorney and she received a law degree from Gonzaga School of Law in 1990, going on to serve in the US Court of Appeals and as a prosecutor during her early career.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Zuckerberg hearing
Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees

Cortez Masto went on to serve two terms as the Nevada state attorney general, winning her elections in 2006 and 2010. Under her leadership, the office investigated Bank of America for unfair business practices and reversed its defense of the state's gay marriage ban.

LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 02: Nevada's Democratic Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto delivers her acceptance speech after she won re-election at the Nevada State Democratic Party's election results party at the Aria Resort &amp; Casino at CityCenter November 2, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In one of the nation's most closely watched races, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) retained his seat for a fifth term against Sharron Angle, a Tea Party favorite. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Nevada's Democratic Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto delivers her acceptance speech after she won re-election at the Nevada State Democratic Party's election results party at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter November 2, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As Attorney General, Cortez Masto focused on issues impacting seniors, women, and children. She passed the reform of Nevada's guardianship laws and helped pass a law to make sex trafficking a crime at the state level.

Attorneys Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, left, and General Kamala D. Harris of California announce a joint investigation alliance to assist homeowners who have been harmed by misconduct and fraud in the mortgage industry, during a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Attorneys Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, left, and General Kamala D. Harris of California announce a joint investigation alliance to assist homeowners who have been harmed by misconduct and fraud in the mortgage industry, during a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011.AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Cortez Masto made history in 2016 when she became the first Latina in the US Senate. She was also the first woman elected to represent Nevada, supported by then-Vice President Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Vice President Joe Biden holds a rally with Catherine Cortez Masto, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Nevada, at the Culinary Worker's Union Local 226 in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Vice President Joe Biden holds a rally with Catherine Cortez Masto, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Nevada, at the Culinary Worker's Union Local 226 in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

As a Senator, Cortez Masto serves on the Finance Committee, the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the Indian Affairs Committee.

Catherine Cortez Masto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., stands after testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Chuck Schumer named Cortez Masto Chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2018, where she develops strategies to elect Democrats to the United States Senate.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) meets with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in his office after he announced that she will serve as Chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) for the 2020 campaign cycle on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Schumer meets with Senator Cortez Masto in 2018 after announcing her as Chairwoman of DSCC on Capitol Hill in Washington.Reuters

Cortez Masto was preparing to speak on the Senate floor when the Capitol was breached on January 6, 2021, and voted twice to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) attends a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) attends a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

