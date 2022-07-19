Cathie Wood’s Ark Shutters Transparency ETF in First Closure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Claire Ballentine
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cathie Wood
    American investor and businesswoman

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is closing down one of her exchange-traded funds, the first time her Ark Investment Management has pulled the plug on an ETF.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm is shutting down its ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU), which launched at the end of last year, according to a regulatory filing. With holdings like Teladoc Health Inc. and Spotify Technology SA, the fund aimed to invest in companies that received high scores on transparency.

Ark said in a statement that Transparency Global, which shaped the fund’s underlying portfolio, will stop calculating the index at the end of July.

“While Ark investigated alternative index providers, it did not find a suitable solution and decided to close the fund,” according to the release.

The fund gained only $12 million in assets since inception, a fraction of the $9 billion in Wood’s flagship fund. It was a rare passive vehicle from Ark, whose active offerings boomed in popularity during the pandemic, with Wood hand-picking stocks that she saw as shaping the future of finance, healthcare and other industries.

“This seemed like an odd fit to me from the beginning,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an investment adviser. “Ark made their name by focusing on active management and disruptive innovation. The ARK Transparency ETF was at odds with that approach.”

The transparency fund’s price has dropped more than 30% since its debut in late December. It will no longer accept creation orders after Thursday and won’t accept redemption orders after July 26, the filing showed.

It’s been a difficult year for investors in growth strategies. Wood’s ARKK has plunged more than 50% as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and fears of a recession grow. Since December, Ark has lost almost half of its assets under management.

(Updates with additional fund details starting in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Feasting Shorts Are Last Stock Faction to Be Dealt Comeuppance

    (Bloomberg) -- Somehow, the stock market’s worst first half in five decades has morphed into a slaughterhouse for short sellers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakMore big lumps were felt Tuesday, when the S&P 500 rallied 2.8% and bearish traders suffered losses roughly d

  • Spoofing Gold Price ‘Common’ at Bear Stearns, Ex-Trader Says

    (Bloomberg) -- At Bear Stearns Cos., before the bank was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2008, manipulating the gold futures market with bogus spoof orders was “common practice,” especially for its top trader, Gregg Smith, a former colleague told jurors in Chicago.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big Risk“It was pretty widespread” on

  • Twitter Calls Musk’s Bots Complaints ‘Irrelevant Sideshow’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. dismissed Elon Musk’s complaints that he doesn’t have enough information about spam and robot accounts an “irrelevant sideshow” and urged a judge to hold a trial as soon as possible over his cancellation of a $44 billion buyout of the company.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapGhana Declares Fi

  • How To Use Options To Buy KO Stock For A Discount

    Coca-Cola is a low-beta stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average that has held up reasonably well in this bear market. KO stock also provides a 2.8% dividend yield. Today, we'll look at how to potentially buy Coca-Cola stock for a discount using an option strategy called a cash-secured put.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to...

  • Biden administration streamlines visa application process for some Afghans

    The Biden administration is streamlining the visa application process for Afghans who aided the U.S. war efforts. The Department of Homeland Security says that it will remove one application step from the Special Immigration Visa program so that applicants only have to go through one government agency. Senior administration officials say the change could reduce processing times by about a month. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins John Dickerson on CBS News to discuss.

  • Netflix Takes $70 Million Charge for Layoffs in Q2

    Netflix disclosed that it took a $70 million charge for severance costs in the second quarter, as the company adjusts its operating model for slower top-line growth. Netflix made several rounds of layoffs in the second quarter. On June 23, the company said it laid off 300 employees, as first reported by Variety. That came after […]

  • Soros Backs O’Rourke’s Bid for Texas Governor With $1 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- George Soros is throwing his financial support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke as he seeks to become the next governor of Texas.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakSoros donated $1 million to the underdog’s Beto for Texas political action committee last month,

  • GSK’s Consumer-Health Arm Tripped Up by Inflation Woes in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc spinoff Haleon slipped in its London trading debut as market turmoil and inflation concerns weighed on Britain’s newest consumer goods giant.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe maker of Panadol painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste opened at 330

  • Warsaw Ghetto's defiant Jewish doctors secretly documented the medical effects of Nazi starvation policies in a book recently rediscovered on a library shelf

    The book includes haunting photos from inside the ghetto, along with its record of the medical effects of starvation. 'Maladie de Famine," American Joint Distribution CommitteeExactly 80 years ago, a group of starving Jewish scientists and doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto were collecting data on their starving patients. They hoped their research would benefit future generations through better ways to treat malnutrition, and they wanted the world to know of Nazi atrocities to prevent something simila

  • This Is Warren Buffett's Best Advice for Getting Rich

    Warren Buffett is well-known for his investing skills. Also known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Buffett has built a billion-dollar fortune through smart asset acquisitions. While Buffett has provided many tips on everything, from what to invest in to why buying a home can be a smart choice, there's one piece of advice that stands out as being especially essential for anyone who wants to be a financial success.

  • Small-caps lead stock-market surge as Russell 2000 sees biggest gain since January 2021

    The Russell 2000 (RUT) a benchmark index for small-cap stocks made up of the 2,000 smallest stocks in the broad Russell 3000 (RUA) jumped 3.5% to close at 1,799.33. It was part of a broad rally for stocks, with the large-cap benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) jumping 2.8%, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rallied 754.44 points, or 2.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) gained 3.1%. The Russell 2000 remains off 26.3% from its record close of 2,442.74 hit on Nov. 8, 2021 and is down nearly 20% year to date in 2022.

  • Fauci plans to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term

    (Reuters) -Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, confirmed he will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's first term, but it could come much earlier than that, the infectious disease expert told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "I haven't made an announcement of my retirement, but it could be anywhere from now until then," Fauci said in the telephone interview. Fauci, 81, in late November 2021 told Reuters he was "not even remotely contemplating" retirement.

  • Bitcoin Jumps to Highest Since the Aftermath of Celsius Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in cryptocurrencies Tuesday took Bitcoin out of a one-month-old trading range and ignited big jumps in smaller tokens commonly referred to as altcoins.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakThe largest virtual coin climbed as much as 10% to $23,684, a l

  • Trader Behind Huge Fed Funds Wager Bags $14 Million in First Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A trader is pocketing big profits for breaking with the pack and placing a sizable bet that the Federal Reserve won’t increase the size of its interest-rate hikes. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapOn Friday, someone purchased October futures with a noti

  • Two Giant Miners Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s bigges

  • Casavo, an Opendoor-style proptech from Italy, raises $410M to expand its instant buyer platform across Europe

    Opendoor opened the door, so to speak, to the idea of applying technology to the concept of house flipping to both scale the opportunity and make it considerably more efficient. In the latest development, an Opendoor-style startup called Casavo, out of Italy, is announcing that it has raised €400 million (about $410 million currently). It plans to use the money to expand its business across Europe on the back of a platform that today is listing close to 4,000 homes in Italy, Spain and Portugal and has to date (since being founded at the end of 2018) sold some 3,200 properties for an aggregate value of €1 billion, according to CEO and founder Giorgio Tinacci.

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Biden's current term

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stated that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden's first term in office.

  • 'Things probably will get worse' — Big banks brace for an economic downturn: Morning Brief

    Big banks are warning of an economic slowdown and everything else to watch in markets on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.