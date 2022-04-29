Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast

Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cristin Flanagan and Joe Easton
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cathie Wood
    American investor and businesswoman

(Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a telemedicine company that is one of Cathie Wood’s biggest investments, lost almost half its value Thursday after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The shares tumbled 40%, the biggest single day selloff since the company went public in 2015. Teladoc, a former stay-at-home winner, extended a slump that’s wiped out nearly 90% of its value since a record high set in February 2021.

Investors had been looking for a bigger payoff as the pandemic drove a pickup in virtual doctor visits, but increased competition, including from insurers, has cut into telemedicine profits. Teladoc’s results are dragging on other stocks in the digital health arena including rival American Well Corp. and health software company Accolade Inc. Amwell fell 8.5%, while Accolade closed down 9.9% at a record low, before sinking more than 20% in postmarket trading after reporting earnings.

Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC is Teladoc’s largest shareholder, with a 12% stake worth about $652 million, well below Wednesday’s $1.1 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg data. Teladoc, the third-largest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF, adds to the woes at Wood’s flagship fund, which hit a two-year low this week.

Wood’s funds added to their positions in Teladoc on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the telemedicine provider’s report. Wood again purchased about 610,000 Teladoc shares via four ARK exchange-traded funds on Thursday, with most of the buying by its flagship ARK Innovation ETF, according to its daily trading update.

The company is part of a group of former pandemic winners backed by Wood. Others including Zoom Video Communications Inc. have been hit by the ending of covid lockdowns and concerns around rising interest rates that have weighed on growth stocks.

Results for the Purchase, N.Y.-based Teladoc were hurt by higher advertising expenses in the mental health market, as well as an “elongated sales cycle” in chronic conditions as employers and providers of healthcare plans evaluate strategies, Chief Executive Jason Gorevic said in a statement.

Teladoc also took a $6.6 billion charge for impairment of goodwill, a non-cash charge the company excluded from its adjusted results. Most of the goodwill on Teladoc’s balance sheet followed its $12.9 billion acquisition of diabetes management company Livongo Health in 2020. The deal, which followed a run-up in Livongo’s stock price, valued the company at about 56 times revenue, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

While the company has “the most robust virtual health platform, it is clear that competitive intensity has increased significantly and, in our view, is unlikely to abate any time soon,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Daniel Grosslight said in a research note. He slashed his price target for the stock to $43 from $115.

With the stock’s forward-looking sales multiple now at an all-time low, it is ripe for managed care, big tech or other telemedicine companies to consider an acquisition, Grosslight said.

At least six analysts downgraded the stock after the report and Teladoc now has 19 neutral and 11 buy-equivalent ratings, though the shares still have no sell recommendations among firms tracked by Bloomberg.

(Updates with ARK’s buying in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 06 PM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Georgia high school students now required to take personal finance classes

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Georgia mandating high school personal finance classes.

  • EU nations say Russia is using natural gas as ‘blackmail’

    Russia asserts that the dispute stems over the currency used to pay for the country's natural gas supply.

  • Robinhood, Apple, Amazon set to report earnings after the bell

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are faring as companies report earnings and expectations for upcoming earnings from Robinhood, Apple, and Amazon.

  • One of Cathie Wood’s Top Stock Picks Just Plunged 40%

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the largest shareholder in Teladoc Health, which suffered its worst trading day on record Thursday after slashing its financial outlook.

  • After Criticizing Putin’s War, Russian Tycoon Tinkov Sells Bank He Built

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned billionaire Oleg Tinkov sold his family’s stake in the digital bank he founded to Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin, just over a week after he slammed President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA P

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.55% and 0.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Comcast’s Peacock Added About Four Million Subscribers in First Quarter

    The cable giant said the number of paying subscribers to its Peacock streaming service jumped by more than 40%, thanks in part to a jam-packed February of top sporting events.

  • Vale Takes Hit From Nickel Hedging Amid Record Price Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA renewed its nickel hedging program in 2022 to protect against huge price swings, but ended up losing out on $75 million in potential gains from the metal’s unprecedented rally.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri

  • Greek prime minister's dog welcomes Finnish PM

    STORY: Peanut, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' dog, which he adopted in 2021, stole the show when he came out to greet Marin on the steps of Mitsotakis' office, and then posed with the two prime ministers for the official greeting photo.Marin and Mitsotakis patted Peanut as he sat upright between the two as photographers cameras snapped away. Since making the Greek prime minister's office his new home, Peanut, a stray Mitsotakis adopted from an animal shelter, has met many leaders in the halls of the official building, and has been heard barking in the background during news conferences.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Bet Big on Tumbling Teladoc. These Funds Did Too.

    Teladoc Health stock plummet Thursday following a deeper-than-expected earnings miss and guidance cut.

  • Stock Rout Is Fed’s ‘Best-Case Scenario’ as Powell-Put Era Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a Federal Reserve policy maker, the stock selloff of the last few weeks comes with a silver lining.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaFinancial conditions -- a cross-asset measure o

  • Boeing Expects to Lose $1.1 Billion on Air Force One Contract

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday that the aerospace giant lost $660 million in the first quarter on the project building new presidential jets. Former President Donald Trump in 2018 famously renegotiated the contract for the pair of 747s, which are referred to as Air Force One when the president is on board. The new agreement established a fixed-price contract worth $3.9 billion, placing all the risks of cost overruns on Boeing. “Air Force One — I'm just going to call a very unique moment,

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Meta's Mark Zuckerberg seems to have learned an important lesson

    Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to have reminded himself that when you are a public company, income statements matter — especially to shareholders.

  • Lockheed Stock Is Down. Blame Boeing and Air Force One.

    Lockheed stock is down since Boeing reported disappointing first-quarter numbers. A charge Boeing took has investors wary about a key Lockheed program.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.