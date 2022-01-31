Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Dip Buying With Stock at Record Low

Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Dip Buying With Stock at Record Low
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abhishek Vishnoi
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cathie Wood
    American investor and businesswoman

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wood’s firm ARK Investment Management bought nearly 2.44 million Robinhood shares on Friday, the most since its stock market debut in July, according to trading data from Ark compiled by Bloomberg. The buying came on a day when the firm’s stock at one point dropped below $10, before staging a rebound in line with the broader U.S. market.

Robinhood still trades 67% below its initial public offering price and ranks among the worst high-profile global stock market debuts during the pandemic, joining the likes of China’s Didi Global Inc. and London’s THG Plc.

Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF bought 1.95 million shares of Robinhood on Friday, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF each bought more than 230,000 shares, according to the asset manager’s daily trading updates.

Ark, which is already one of the firm’s top shareholders, has bought its shares almost every week since late October, when the stock dropped below its IPO price of $38, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Wood and her firm frequently say that their investment horizon is at least five years, and acknowledge that the disruptive companies they target are often volatile. Ark’s daily trading updates show only active decisions by the management team and do not include creation or redemption activity caused by investor flows.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Gilinski Bids for Colombia Companies Set to Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire banker Jaime Gilinski’s bids to increase his holdings in two Colombian companies are expected to open in the coming week after gaining regulatory approval, according to a person with direct knowledge of the process. Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of O

  • Traders’ Emerging Stocks Dreams Are Dashed by Late January Curse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting emerging-market stocks will best U.S. equities this year have stumbled at the first hurdle.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTraditio

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    Roughly 20% of S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including Google’s Alphabet, General Motors, Facebook’s Meta Platforms, Ford Motor and Amazon.com.

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Crypto's 'Tornado Cash' fans money laundering fears, may be 'tip of the iceberg'

    Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service, is being used to launder digital coins in ways that's raising alarm.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • Macau Legend Plunges 30% After CEO Arrested in Junket Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Macau Legend Development Ltd. fell by a record after the firm’s chief executive officer was arrested on money laundering charges, in further sign of clampdown in the world’s largest gaming market.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Rec

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Crypto's correlation with stocks is going to tighten, but volatility is going to pick up as the Fed ends its easy-money policy, Real Vision's Raoul Pal says

    Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal said crypto's correlation with other assets like equities is constantly shifting, but it could tighten as US rates rise.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • Oil Majors Expected To Post Strong Earnings Next Week

    Big oil earnings reports are starting to trickle in, and while earnings have improved significantly, some analyst expectations may not be met

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    MBA Student by Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer by Night It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Why the Case for Bitcoin As an Inflation Hedge Has Crumbled

    It wasn't all that long ago that many investors viewed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as an ideal hedge against inflation. Bitcoin was a limited resource, with a maximum of only 21 million coins allowed to exist. Here's why the case for Bitcoin as an inflation hedge has crumbled.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.

  • How Tesla's Record Earnings Impact Lucid and Rivian

    Despite reporting record earnings after market close on Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other electric car companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw their stock prices tumble on Thursday and Friday. Here's how Tesla's results and management's commentary affect Lucid and Rivian. Daniel Foelber (Lucid): If you're new to investing, it can seem confusing when an industry-leading company like Tesla reports incredibly impressive results, but its stock price gets crushed anyway.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Make Tesla Boring And Be a Car Salesman

    The 19-year-old electric vehicle (EV) maker will focus on profitability and efficiency in 2022, like any company.

  • China Manufacturing Loses Steam as Growth Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldChina’s manufacturing