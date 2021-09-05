Cathie Wood: Crypto Market in a ‘Period of Explosive Innovation’

BeInCrypto Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
BeInCrypto –

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, founder, CEO, and CIO of Ark Capital (global asset investment group), Cathie Wood, has refuted claims made by skeptics such as John Paulson that the crypto market is only a short-term gamble and a bubble that will inevitably burst.

When host Brian Sozzi asked Cathie Wood for comment regarding skepticism from the likes of Paulson, Wood said “Many people ask me: are we in a bubble? We couldn’t be further from it” continuing with a remark suggesting that those who bet against cryptocurrency are doing so out of ignorance rather than diligence, She added that “I do not believe that investors, the average investor shall I say, understands how provocative these next five to 15 years are going to be.”

The provocative nature of this not-too-distant future which Wood is referring to is the speed at which the crypto and blockchain sectors are growing in terms of innovation and industry, citing the likes of Coinbase as an example of innovation within the space. She also touched on Robinhood as a traditional industry player which has successfully pivoted towards crypto.

