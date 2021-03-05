Cathie Wood’s Ark ETFs Are Slumping as Speculative Stocks Suffer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Potter and Claire Ballentine
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund extended its decline as a sell-off resumed in the most speculative corners of the stock market.

The $21.5 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) tumbled as much as 10% at the peak of Friday’s rout before rebounding to trade 3.7% lower at 1:08 p.m. in New York. The fund is down for four straight days and headed to its worst week since November. Losses for Tesla Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Square Inc. were some of the biggest drags.

Other Ark funds also fell. The $9.3 billion Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) was down 2.5% as data showed a record $251 million outflow Wednesday -- the largest exit on record. The $7.2 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) dropped almost 4%.

Ark has been caught up in the broad rout for tech and particularly the most speculative shares as rising bond yields make investors cautious about expensive parts of the stock market. The ETFs had been on a red-hot run over the past year as Wood’s strategy of targeting innovative companies won a legion of fans, whose loyalty is now facing its first big test.

“It shows a shift in the willingness to take risk,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “With long-term rates making a higher-high this week, investors are re-thinking their risk tolerance.”

The $21.5 billion ARKK saw another $95 million exit on Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available. However, technical analysis suggests some of the funds including ARKK may have fallen too far, too fast. Its 14-day relative-strength index dropped below 30 on Thursday, a level most analysts consider oversold.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cathie Wood's once hot Ark Innovation ETF has lost all its 2021 gains

    Stocks don't only go up, and that includes one red-hot ETF manned by a star manager.

  • Cathie Wood’s highflying ARK ETF just entered a bear market — a sign of the times?

    ARK Investment, one of the fastest-growing fund managers in 2020, just saw its flagship company enter a bear market, highlighting a brisk selloff in growthy, technology-related stocks amid a persistent rise in interest rates.

  • U.S. Weighs Sanctions Against Lebanon Central Bank Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is considering sanctions against Lebanon’s long-serving central bank chief as a broader investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds in the country gathers pace, according to four people familiar with the matter.Officials within the Biden administration have discussed the possibility of coordinated measures with their European counterparts targeting Riad Salameh, who’s led the Middle Eastern nation’s monetary authority for 28 years, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private.The discussion has so far focused on the possibility of freezing Salameh’s overseas assets and enacting measures that would curtail his ability to do business abroad, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and a final decision over whether to take action may not be imminent, they said. Salameh denies any wrongdoing.“We have seen reports about possible sanctions of Riad Salameh. They are untrue,” a State Department spokesperson said after Bloomberg’s report on Friday.U.S. authorities have considered penalizing Salameh before. The possibility emerged as recently as last year, but then-President Donald Trump wasn’t interested in taking action, two of the people said. His administration focused much of its Middle East policy on countering the influence of Iran and its proxies like Lebanon-based Hezbollah, whereas President Joe Biden has initially emphasized accountability on corruption and human rights abuses.Should any measures be imposed, it would be a rare instance in which a foreign government has taken action against the sitting head of a central bank over alleged corruption. It would also amount to a remarkable reversal of fortune for one of the world’s longest-tenured monetary policy chiefs and further complicate Lebanon’s efforts to win international financial support.Salameh, 70, was once celebrated as the financier who stabilized Lebanon’s currency against all odds and was even considered at one time to be a presidential contender. As recently as 2019, he earned an A-grade from the New York-based magazine Global Finance in its annual rankings. Euromoney named him central bank governor of the year a decade earlier.A household name on Wall Street and in foreign capitals, Salameh has been one of the few constants over the past three decades as Beirut wrestled with war, debilitating political standoffs and an economic meltdown.That backdrop sparked mass protests in October 2019 against a political class accused of bleeding state coffers through decades of corruption and mismanagement. Demonstrators also blamed Salameh for ever-riskier policies to sustain a financial model that ultimately failed, wiping out the life savings of a generation of Lebanese. More than half the population now lives in poverty, according to the United Nations.Swiss ProbeIn January, the Swiss attorney general’s office asked the Lebanese government for help with an investigation into money laundering linked to possible embezzlement from the coffers of Banque du Liban, as the central bank is known. Swiss authorities didn’t identify the target of their probe and the Lebanese judiciary said it had been approached about transfers abroad made via the central bank.The investigation also involves other jurisdictions, including the U.K. and France, where authorities are reviewing Salameh’s links to properties, shell companies and overseas bank transfers, the four people said. While the Swiss probe lends momentum, potential American sanctions don’t necessarily depend on its outcome as much as on shifting political calculations, they said.Salameh dismissed the allegations made against himself and the central bank.“It is utterly untrue that I have benefited in any way or form, directly or indirectly, from any funds or assets belonging to BDL or any other public funds,” he wrote in an emailed response on Thursday to questions from Bloomberg News.Salameh said his net worth was $23 million when he took on the role of governor in 1993, a fortune amassed during his previous career as a private banker. His salary at Merrill Lynch was $165,000 a month, he said.“The source of my wealth is clearly identified,” he wrote in the email.A spokeswoman at the White House’s National Security Council referred questions to the Treasury Department. A representative there didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokeswoman at the Swiss attorney general’s office said the investigation is ongoing but declined to comment on coordination with U.S. authorities. The U.K. Treasury referred queries to the Foreign Office, which declined to comment. Lebanon’s justice minister didn’t respond to questions. Neither did an official at the French presidency.Brother’s CommissionsSwiss authorities are looking into allegations that Salameh indirectly benefited from the sale of Lebanese Eurobonds held in the central bank’s portfolio between 2002 and 2016, according to a Lebanese judicial official and a person familiar with the Swiss investigation, both of whom requested anonymity as the information is sensitive.The monetary authority holds Eurobonds from market-to-market transactions as well as swap agreements with the government. BDL would cancel Treasury bills and receive the bonds in return.Also of interest to authorities is the relationship between Salameh’s brother, Raja, and the brokerage firm Forry Associates Ltd, which charged commissions on the sale of Eurobonds to investors, four of the people said. The commissions under scrutiny total more than $300 million, according to a person familiar with the Swiss investigation.Lebanon’s benchmark Eurobonds due this April climbed to 13.65 cents on the dollar on Thursday, snapping a six-day losing streak.The Beirut-based investigative news website Daraj previously reported on the link between Salameh’s brother and Forry. The firm was registered in 2001 in the British Virgin Islands, an offshore tax haven, and administered by Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian agent exposed in the 2016 Panama Papers leak. Forry was struck off in 2011, according to data from the leak.As early as 2007, the then U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman raised concerns in Washington over the financial relationship between the Salameh brothers and the central bank. In a diplomatic cable later made public by WikiLeaks, he wrote that Raja earned commissions off a central bank contract dating back to the 1990s, which paid him any time new banknotes were printed.Raja Salameh could not immediately be reached for comment when contacted via Solidere, a real estate company where he’s a board member. There is no publicly available contact information for him and efforts to reach him via individuals known to him were unsuccessful. In the past he’s said that he owns businesses and investments in real estate and hospitality, locally and internationally, using his own private funds.Anti-Hezbollah AllyUnder Trump, the U.S. sanctioned several Lebanese officials for supporting Iran-backed Hezbollah, an armed group with a powerful political wing. In November, it also imposed penalties on the leader of the largest Christian bloc -- a Hezbollah ally -- under the Global Magnitsky Act, which seeks to curb serious human rights abuses and corruption overseas.It isn’t clear if any action against Salameh would fall under the Magnitsky provisions or other regulations allowing Treasury officials to penalize foreign officials accused of using the U.S. dollar for illicit transactions, the people said.France, which has been working with Lebanese officials to form a new government in Beirut, warned last year that coordinated sanctions could be imposed against political leaders if they failed to enact reforms to salvage an economy whose collapse might further destabilize the region.Any action against Salameh would be more sensitive, however, given the push by the Biden administration and European allies to reach a diplomatic accord with Iran as well as efforts to end a political crisis that’s left Lebanon without a government for almost seven months.Potential measures against officials who’ve helped in the fight against Hezbollah have gotten a chillier reception from some of America’s allies, four of the people said. Salameh, in particular, forged close relationships with U.S. and European officials as they sought to limit Hezbollah’s footprint in the Lebanese financial sector.(Updates with U.S. State Department denial in 4th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock picking rockstar Cathie Wood is the anti-Warren Buffett

    Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood are polar opposites when it comes to investing. The former is a stock-picking legend with a history of skepticism of hyped-up technology concerns, while the latter seemingly can’t get enough of them. Each have cult followings—Buffett’s flock to see him at the company’s annual meeting, while Wood’s show their adoration on Twitter and TikTok.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Struggles in Early Trading After 20% Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- The main fund from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management slipped in pre-market trading on Thursday, as it struggles to stabilize following a 20% drop from its February peak.The $22.9 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) was down 0.7% as of 8:53 a.m. in New York. The ETF tumbled 6.3% on Wednesday, adding to recent losses as growth stocks such as Pinterest Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. took a beating.The decline on Thursday had been steeper, but ARKK clawed back some of the drop as futures on the Nasdaq 100 Index also erased much of an earlier decline. The underlying gauge lost almost 3% on Wednesday, with traders turning away from tech in favor of so-called value stocks that had underperformed during the pandemic.The rotation, along with higher bond yields that dim the allure of equities, is taking the shine off what had been one of the hottest investments on Wall Street. Since peaking on Feb. 12, ARKK’s price has now dropped by a fifth, the level that commonly defines a bear market.“People are worried the crowded trades will lose their momentum like they did last September” when some of the biggest tech names suffered a bout of selling, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes have jumped more than 50 basis points in 2021, on track for the largest quarterly increase since 2016. Consequently, it’s growing more difficult to justify sky-high valuations for highly speculative, expensive areas of the stock market.ARKK’s three largest holdings, Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc., have about tripled over the past year. Tesla is up close to 350%, while Square has surged about 200% and Roku is up more than 240%. They all slumped on Wednesday.In fact, all but three stocks held by ARKK fell and three suffered losses exceeding 10% on Wednesday, including Stratasys Ltd., a maker of 3D printers, and Veracyte Inc., which develops molecular tests for oncology.The fund’s tilt toward long-term growth means short-term profitability isn’t a key consideration when stocks are picked. In fact, two-thirds of its current holdings didn’t make a profit in the past year.Inflows to the fund have faltered in the past week, but there’s yet to be a mass exodus. ARKK took in more than $600 million combined in Friday and Monday trading, then lost $150 million in Tuesday’s session, the latest for which data is available.“There is growing unease in the markets and whether higher-risk asset classes can continue to climb,” said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “If sentiment turns, you can see substantial outflows.”(Updates for Thursday’s pre-market moves.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • The Nasdaq may be close to the end of its correction, according to market-timers’ views

    Stock-market timers, who as recently as two weeks ago were irrationally exuberant, have reacted to the market’s recent correction by beating a hasty retreat. Consider how quickly the Nasdaq-focused stock-market timers that my firm monitors have jumped on the bearish bandwagon. As recently as Feb. 12, their average recommended exposure level stood at 88.9%, which was higher than 97.9% of all daily readings since 2000.

  • A Look Into AbbVie's Debt

    Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) fell by 1.60% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt AbbVie has. AbbVie's Debt According to the AbbVie's most recent balance sheet as reported on February 19, 2021, total debt is at $86.06 billion, with $77.55 billion in long-term debt and $8.50 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $8.45 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $77.61 billion. Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents. To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering AbbVie's $150.56 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.57. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and normal for another. Why Shareholders Look At Debt? Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital. However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital. Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Look Into Colgate-Palmolive's Debt12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Broadcom won’t catch up on semiconductor orders until at least November

    Broadcom, one of the world's top chip makers, says it already has orders booked through November.

  • Eric Trump is looking to sell his family’s Florida mansion. Got $49 million to spare?

    Want to own a piece of Trump real estate? The family has an offer for you.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $49.57, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day.

  • She ran a red light and killed a boy in Sunny Isles Beach. Criminal charges aren’t certain

    Over the past 15 years, Samentha Toussaint has been issued 27 traffic citations in South Florida on 14 separate dates. She’s had her license suspended multiple times for failing to pay fines.

  • Advisors Shop Smart For Freelancers By Tapping Online Platforms

    For marketing projects such as web design or digital content, advisors use online platforms to connect with freelance help.

  • The messy way the Marines joined US Special Operations Command

    Marine Forces Special Operations Command was formed 15 years ago, but disputes during its creation still cast a shadow over its future.

  • Should You Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • 5 Retailers Popular Among Gurus

    Amazon, JD.com on the list

  • Virgin Galactic Chairman Sells $213 Million Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled Friday after its billionaire Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya offloaded shares worth about $213 million in the space-tourism company founded by Richard Branson.Palihapitiya, the investor who has helped drive the frenzied growth of blank-check companies, disposed of 6.2 million shares at an average price of $34.32 this week, based on a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He still owns 15.8 million shares with his partner Ian Osborne through investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, amounting to about a 6.5% stake. Palihapitiya previously sold shares worth almost $100 million in December, filings show.Palihapitiya said he sold the shares to fund an investment to help fight climate change.“The details of this investment will be made public in the next few months,” he said in a statement Friday. “I remain as dedicated as ever to Virgin Galactic’s team, mission and prospects.”Read more: The king of SPACs wants you to know he’s the next Warren BuffettVirgin Galactic’s shares fell 12% to $26.66 at 12:39 p.m. in New York and have slid more than 50% since their peak in mid-February.The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company merged with Social Capital’s first SPAC in 2019. Palihapitiya has since launched blank-check companies that have merged with businesses across health insurance, financial services and real estate including Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Clover Health Investments Corp.Both Opendoor and Clover tumbled Friday, falling as much as 30% and 13%, respectively. Other Palihapitiya SPACs also fell, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV, V and VI all down in New York trading.Along the way, 44-year-old Palihapitiya has made a fortune for himself and his investors. The former Facebook Inc. executive has raised more than $4 billion through blank-check firms, using social media to talk up the investments and becoming one of the most prominent figures in the SPAC phenomenon, which has everyone from Colin Kaepernick to former House Speaker Paul Ryan racing to market their own.He’s also a lightning rod for skeptics who dismiss his success as the product of self-promotion and see blank-check companies as proof of a bubble inflated by government money-printing.A month ago, Palihapitiya said it would only be under the rarest of circumstances that he’d reduce his holdings of any SPAC.“If I could really just go for it, I wouldn’t sell a share of anything I buy because I believe in it,” he said Feb. 8 in a interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Front Row.” “But every now and then, I run into liquidity constraints, like everybody else.”At the time, Palihapitiya had just recently sold 3.8 million Virgin Galactic shares. He said he did so because his family office called needing cash for other purposes.Shares DropSocial Capital’s merger with Virgin Galactic -- where Palihapitiya is chairman -- made the Branson startup the world’s first publicly traded space-travel venture. The transaction raised about $800 million, with Palihapitiya also directly contributing $100 million.While the shares surged in the wake of the listing, they have dropped more than 45% since a February decision to delay the next flight to space. The new schedule also pushed back plans to carry Branson, 70, on a separate mission before Virgin Galactic is expected to take its first flight with passengers paying for the trip.The company on Thursday announced the departure of its chief space officer, George Whitesides, saying he has decided to pursue potential opportunities in public service. Whitesides, who served as chief executive officer for a decade until July 2020, will remain chairman of a four-person Space Advisory Board. Swami Iyer is joining Virgin Galactic later this month as president of aerospace systems.Though Virgin Galactic has hundreds of clients lined up to pay at least $250,000 for a 90-minute flight to the edge of space, it has been a slow journey since the venture was founded in 2004. Plans were put on hold for four years in 2014 after a space plane broke up mid-flight, killing one pilot and injuring another.(Updates with performance of other SPACs in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Meme stocks' go mainstream: There’s now a fund for that

    Interested in trading some of the stocks that have rocked Wall Street recently fueled by social media buzz? Has the craziness of the comments talking up the so-called meme stocks on Reddit and other sites kept you away? It will track an index of U.S. stocks getting mentioned often in investment-related posts on social media, news articles and online discussion forums.

  • U.S. denies report of potential sanctions on Lebanese central bank chief

    Washington denied on Friday that it was considering imposing sanctions on Lebanon's veteran central bank governor Riad Salameh, whose role in the country's financial turmoil has come under fresh scrutiny. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the United States was weighing sanctions against him amid a wider investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds.

  • The Next Tesla May Emerge From This Explosion Of New EV Stocks

    Tesla stock’s huge run fueled demand for stocks like Nio. Now, dozens are vying for attention. Here's an investor guide to the swarm of new EV stocks.