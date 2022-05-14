Cathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More Inflows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Potter and Elaine Chen
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cathie Wood
    American investor and businesswoman

(Bloomberg) -- After one of the most dramatic weeks yet for ARK Investment Management, Wall Street can no longer have any doubts: Cathie Wood is sticking with her strategy -- and investors are sticking with her.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The chances of both have been questioned this year as a selloff in speculative tech stocks laid waste to her future-focused exchange-traded funds. Wednesday was a particular low point, with the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slumping 10% in its third-worst drop on record.

One of the biggest drags that day was Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, which tumbled 26% after disappointing results and amid a rout of digital assets. But while the rest of Wall Street was ditching the stock, Wood and her team stuck to their playbook and used the drop to increase holdings, adding about 860,000 shares in the week through Thursday.

In many eyes, it’s a system that risks loading up on losers. Hitched to a concentrated portfolio of often highly speculative bets, it leaves Wood and her firm with plenty of critics. But the clarity of the goal -- chasing companies that can win big from major technological shifts -- and ARK’s commitment to it has won some remarkably loyal fans.

“Cathie Wood has not wavered at all in her conviction in her strategy, and in fact has doubled down on her strategy,” said Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, an advisory firm. “That’s attractive to a certain segment of investors.”

As it plunged on Wednesday, ARKK actually posted inflows. It was a relatively small amount for the $7.8 billion ETF -- about $45 million -- but net inflows in 2022 are more than $1.5 billion. That’s for a vehicle that has plunged as much as 61% this year.

“Investors that are in this strategy have stayed loyal to this strategy, have a long-term time horizon and view selloffs as opportunities to deploy some additional capital,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at ETF Trends.

Of course, there’s also no shortage of investors ready to bet against ARK. Short interest in the main fund is a relatively elevated 14.8% of shares outstanding, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.

Meanwhile, by the close on Wednesday the price of the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to deliver the reverse performance of the innovation fund on a daily basis, was more than double that of the ARK ETF. In other words, betting against Wood’s flagship strategy for a day cost twice as much as buying the fund itself to hold.

But things were looking more positive for ARK by the end of the week as tech stocks managed a rebound. The innovation fund jumped 12% Friday after climbing 5.6% a day earlier. One of Wood’s high profile picks, Robinhood Markets Inc., was surging after cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried revealed a major stake.

It’s a long way from undoing recent damage to Wood’s main ETF -- the fund would have to jump about 260% from here to reclaim its all-time high. But at least it provides some respite for the faithful.

Ultimately, investors continue to lean on Ark ETFs as vehicles to get in and out of disruptive technology. In a turbulent week for the flagship fund, trading volume surged to a record 316 million shares.

As Ark sticks to its strategy, investors “know exactly what they’re going to get” and can rely on its funds to make pure-play trades on innovation, Geraci said. “The benefit of Cathie Wood not wavering from her strategy during this brutal downturn is that I think it will help the longer-term viability of Ark.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- India prohibited wheat exports that the world was counting on to alleviate supply constraints sparked by the war in Ukraine, saying that the food security of the nation is under threat. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 Billion Face Plant Create

  • Apple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-C

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector, according to people with knowledge of the situation, a move that could help the company conform with looming European regulations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones Th

  • If You're a Coinbase Shareholder, Prepare for a Disappointing Q2

    The macroeconomic uncertainty today, characterized by skyrocketing inflation, higher interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and fears of a recession, has been a major headwind for the crypto market as investors seek safer assets to park their money in. Coinbase shareholders are feeling the pain, as the stock cratered over 40% in April alone. Consequently, trading volume in Q2 will also be lower than the $309 billion registered in the period running from January through March.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Coinbase and a Videogame Platform

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged 54% so far this year, as its young technology companies have slumped.

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • Don't Fall for This Alarming Real Estate Myth

    Many people believe a primary home is always a good investment -- but that's not necessarily the case.

  • Ford Unloads Further 7 Million Shares of Electric-Vehicle Startup Rivian

    Ford sold 7 million Rivian shares at a price of $26.88, the company says. That followed an 8-million-share sale earlier in the week at about the same price.

  • Microsoft Has Plunged This Year. An Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy.

    The analyst sees strong cloud adoption as a growth driver for the company. Revenue from Xbox content and services is another plus.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • BofA: ‘Solid 1Q sales’ for home improvement ahead of Home Depot, Lowe’s earnings

    Two of America’s largest home improvement retailers, Home Depot and Lowe’s, are expected to report fiscal Q1 2022 earnings next week. Ahead of these earnings releases, a recent Bank of America Global Research report suggests a positive outlook for the performance of the two companies.

  • Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market

    Cash serves a valuable purpose in many investment portfolios, but when the stock market dives, many investors turn to cash in a knee-jerk reaction to avoid losses. However, depending on the reason, moving all your investments from equities to cash … Continue reading → The post Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Rebalancing during this pullback is a great idea’: Questions to ask your financial adviser right now after a tumultuous week on Wall Street

    ‘Following a ‘system’ is essential, which really isn’t all that easy for most people,’ one adviser said

  • Stocks end the day off session lows, Apple and Nvidia lead market laggards

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at today's biggest winners and losers in the stock market.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and Google want you to go passwordless. Here’s what that means

    You may soon be able to ditch your passwords for good.

  • Harvard Paid Endowment Chief Narvekar $6.24 Million in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, the head of Harvard University’s endowment, was paid $6.24 million in 2020, little-changed from the year before.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderStocks Roar Back at End of Nerve-Racking Week: Markets WrapNarvekar received about $1

  • Ford Offloads More Rivian Automotive Stock After Lockup Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sold more shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. Friday, offloading more than $400 million worth of stock in the electric car maker since the end of a lockup this week. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CTerra $45 Billion Face Plant Creates Crowd

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • 3 Reasons That Novavax Investors Could Be Looking For The Door

    Down more than 68% year to date, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares just can't catch a break. Between interest rate-driven chaos in the market and a slew of regulatory and logistical setbacks for the biotech's attempt to profitably commercialize its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Nuvaxovid, the era of Novavax as a high-flying pandemic stock appears to be over. Now, investors are once again faced with determining whether the company remains a good investment, given its issues.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall on fears of global economic slowdown

    Global shares sank to their lowest point in 18 months on Thursday as high inflation, rising interest rates and energy supply fears in Europe have investors worried about an economic slowdown. Germany warned that Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, was now using energy supplies as a "weapon" to put pressure on Europe's continent-wide STOXX 600 index, which was down 0.75%. That flagship global index is nearly 20% lower for the year.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.