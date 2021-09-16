Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.

The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.

Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk-led company is their biggest holding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Tesla shares have been rebounding since mid-May, gaining about 34% in the period.

